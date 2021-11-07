Telegram plans to launch a cheap subscription service this month to disable ads that appear on some very popular channels.

To survive you have to reinvent yourself, and many of the successful applications have ended up including advertising sooner or later, in one way or another, and Telegram is no exception given that although its advertising is not intrusive and appears in a very imitated way in certain channels, it exists.

Although many of the applications are paid for with our personal data, Telegram is not like that, and that is why recently they included a kind of advertising inclusion in the form of a timid advertisement or sponsored post that only appear on large channels with more than 1000 subscribers, something that you should not worry about because it is not intrusive at all.

However, there may be users who do not like at all that one of their favorite channels has advertising from time to time, and for this the CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, has affirmed that they are working on some kind of subscription model to disable those ads.

In this way it seems that Telegram will launch a companion subscription service in the coming weeks that will allow us to disable these ads that, as we said, appear only on large channels with more than 1000 subscribed users.

Specifically, Telegram states that “We have already started work on this new feature and we hope to launch it this month. An economic subscription form can be issued that will allow any user to directly support the development of Telegram and never see official announcements on the channels”.

On the other hand, they add that those users who have large channels they could turn off the ads for the rest of their users. At the moment this last feature is evaluating economic conditions, and it seems that it will take a little longer to be available.

Surely many creators of popular Telegram groups are “forced” to embrace such a subscription if they want their channels to remain ad-free, something that their thousands of subscribers will appreciate.

At the moment no subscription price has been announced so that we do not see ads on certain Telegram channels, but given that it has been announced for this month, the announcement is about to fall.