As we mentioned a few hours ago when talking about its latest update, Telegram offers its users two official applications for desktop environments: Telegram Desktop, a multiplatform app available for both Windows and Mac and Linux, and Telegram for macOS, optimized to take advantage of the functionalities of the Apple operating system.

But it seems now Windows 11’s turn has come to have, like macOS, a specific app for the operating system, which adapts to “the modern design lines of this operating system and the latest platform tools (for example, blurred backgrounds)” …





… according to the last message published by the company on the official channel Telegram Designers, in which they invite “the 30 winners of their recent design contest” to be part of the second phase of the competition: design the interface of a native Telegram app for Windows 11“.

Unigram, Telegram’s favorite unofficial app … which may become official soon



Current appearance of the Unigram app.

The contest in question has been set on January 22 as the deadline for submission of screen mockups, and is awarded $ 40,000 for the winner. But nevertheless, what interests us most about this message is the following paragraph:

“To have an example of what a native Telegram application looks like, you can try Unigram. It is possible that the best ideas are implemented in this application“.

In Genbeta we have already spoken previously about Unigram, highlighting precisely that it was “one of the few unofficial applications for Telegram that is recommended from the platform’s own website“, an application fully optimized for Windows 10 to the point of including integration with the ‘My People’ function”.

Unigram’s advantage over Telegram Desktop lies not only in its aesthetic coherence with the rest of the operating system, something that is not available to the current official multiplatform app, but also to better use of resources, or graphic acceleration to play videos and GIFs.

And now we find that Telegram would be thinking use it as the basis for the new Telegram application optimized for Windows 10/11. From Microsofters they have contacted the creator of Unigram, Fela Ameghino, who has replied that “he still cannot make any statements about it” …

… while has confirmed that Windows 10 users will have the same design that is being developed for Windows 11, except for the aesthetic peculiarities of the latter, such as the Mica effect.