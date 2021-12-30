Today is a great day for Telegram and Windows users. Something that we already intuited has just been confirmed: Unigram, the best native Telegram client for Windows 10 and Windows 11, will quite possibly become an official Telegram app in 2022. An official confirmation is missing but there are already too many clues in this regard.

A design contest reveals the plans of Telegram and its native application for Windows

The news has been revealed through the official Telegram designers channel, in which the following has been published design contest:

We invited the 30 winners of the design contest to be part of the second phase of the competition: design the interface of a native Telegram app for Windows 11.

Prize: $ 40,000.

Deadline: January 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM (Dubai time).

Who can participate: the 30 winners of the first phase.

Announcement of results: January 30, 2022.

Objective: to design the main screens for a native Telegram application for Windows 11 using the modern design lines of this operating system and the latest platform tools (for example, blurred backgrounds). Mockups and displayed functionality should be consistent with Telegram applications on other platforms.

Screens to be designed:

– List of chats with all the types of chats shown (channels, groups, secret chats, bots).

– Chats with all types of messages (voice and video messages, videos, photos, surveys, documents).

– The interface of «send files / multimedia» and add subtitles.

– The interface to record voice and video messages.

– Voice and video chats and individual calls.

– Settings pages.

All eyes on Unigram

We have contacted Fela Ameghino, developer of Unigram, to ask if Unigram will lose its name to become the official Telegram application for Windows 10 and Windows 11 but cannot yet comment on this.

We have also asked him what will happen to Windows 10 users. He has confirmed that they will receive the new design that is being worked on but without the “Mica” effect, since this only works on Windows 11.

Windows users would gain a lot from this change. Currently, we enjoy Telegram Desktop, a multiplatform application that, although it fulfills its function correctly, does not offer some of the benefits of a native application like Unigram. Among these advantages we can highlight the aesthetic coherence with the rest of the operating system, the graphic acceleration to play videos and GIFs, better consumption of resources and better autonomy, secret chats, etc.

In recent weeks we have already seen how Unigram’s new designer has tweaked parts of the interface as the settings and you have started to apply the Mica effect. Everything is lined up for the final announcement to take place in early 2022. Stay tuned!