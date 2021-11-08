Telegram, however, has not had any functionality that has made them deposit money so far. For this reason, Pavel Durov announced that they were going to launch several payment functionalities . These will include new features for businesses, and others for advanced users. Thus, the current functionalities of the app will continue to be free, as well as new ones that will arrive in the future.

This type of apps no direct income they are usually sold later for astronomical figures. An example of this was what happened with WhatsApp , which is behind Facebook . In this case, they have introduced several financing channels, such as WhatsApp Business.

This was announced today by Pavel Durov himself on his channel Telegram . The app already has around 500 million users , and one of the doubts that arose around them was how they managed to stay in operation if they did not charge their users anything. The reality is that so far they have used Durov’s fortune, valued at $ 3.4 billion in 2020, to maintain the cost of servers and traffic.

Ads only in open channels

As for the ads. Durov says they even considered introducing them to Telegram groups and individual chats, but decided it was a bad idea. Therefore, where there will be ads is in the open channels. These channels bring together a multitude of users, and currently they already have ads. Telegram is simply going to implement its ad platform, with ads that follow specific rules, and always respecting the privacy and functionality of the users.

Now, users who do not want ads will also have the option to avoid them. Durov announced on October 26 that the announcements will soon reach Telegram’s open channels, which are the ones that generate the most traffic and cost for the service. There will be no personal data used in these ads, which will depend solely on the theme of the channel. The official announcements will be discreet, with short texts, without external links and without photos. Also, they will only show up after you’ve seen all the new posts on a channel.

Changes after the announcement

After that announcement, many users got pissed off and suggested introducing some way to disable the ads. Therefore, today Pavel Durov has announced two changes regarding the announcements.

The first is that users will be able deactivate official announcements by paying, and they hope to launch this feature this November. With it, users can stop seeing the ads in the app in the form of monthly subscription. In turn, if you do not use any channel and only speak in groups or individual chats, you will never see ads. Thus, secondly, administrators of the channels will be able to decide disable official announcements on their channels for all users.

Therefore, in the coming weeks we will see the arrival of the announcements to Telegram. At the moment no specific function is known that will be paid, where the use of ads is the best first way to check if they can monetize the app without offering exclusive functions for a few users. In addition, there will be those who prefer to pay to not have those ads.