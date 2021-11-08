At the end of last year, Telegram announced that the “all free” in the application was ending. Or rather, the “everything for nothing” was over, well the company led by Pavel Durov was going to implement advertising. Until then, Telegram had been a field totally devoid of financing methods but the announcements arrived, although not everywhere.

Durov commented that the ads were not going to be seen in private chats between users, nor in ‘one-to-one’ chats, nor in groups. The advertisements were to be targeted, at least initially, to channels, both public channels and company channels. The announcements were made to wait, until October this year, and now Telegram anticipates the arrival of the payment plans to delete this advertisement.

Pay if you don’t want to see ads

As is usual in everything that has to do with future changes in Telegram, has returned to be Pavel Durov, CEO, the one in charge of announcing what is to come. Durov has issued a statement through its own official channel and in it has indicated that it has been the users themselves who have claimed that advertising can be eliminated or disabled.

Durov announces two changes to come to its platform with respect to the possibility of eliminating or disabling advertising on channels, both public and corporate. Both changes have to do with platform subscriptions, a first model aimed at users and a second model aimed at the owners of the aforementioned channels.

Users will be able to disable official announcements

We have already started work on this new feature and we hope to launch it this month. It can be issued in the form of an economic subscription, which will allow any user to directly support the development of Telegram and never see official announcements on the channels.

Channel authors will be able to disable official announcements on their channels for all users

Some channel creators would also like to “turn off” ads on their channels for all users. At the moment, we are calculating the economic conditions for this option. Advertisers will soon be able to place an “invisible” ad on any channel that, assuming there is sufficient cost per impression, will not generate ads on that channel.

At the end of the advisory note, Durov re-emphasizes that Telegram will always be free of ads in its facet of messaging app, and that no advertising will be shown in chats, personal conversations or groups. Different is when Telegram is used as a means of information distribution, for which Durov indicates that it is about services “* whose support generates the highest costs.” Thus, it only remains to wait for Telegram to finish defining the subscription means and their costs.

Via | Pavel Durov