The new Telegram update brings improvements aimed at facilitating the experience when using the application, as well as giving users greater security.

Telegram is one of the most used applications when forwarding messages. At the level of functionalities, it has a clearly wider range than WhatsApp, but this does not prevent it from continuing to improve day by day. In the last year the updates have made it integrate new features.

Normally these additions come to make the application much more attractive to users, but there are also improvements that simply want to make those who use the messaging service feel more secure when sending or receiving messages. This is just what happens with the new update that has been released today.

In version 8.3, which is now available to all users, the improvements are noticeable. The first feature to arrive allows you to delete all the messages that have been sent on a specific date. This makes when managing what we have shared, it is much more convenient to find within the application.

Continuing with the thread of security improvements, what is new in this version of Telegram also applies to groups and channels. And, is that, now the administrators of these chats can manage the protection of the content that is shared there by the users or the administrators themselves.

When applying this protection, what will happen is that no user will be able to take screenshots of the specific chat and it will not be possible to forward messages to other users or groups. Of course, the images, videos and audios that have been uploaded to that channel or group cannot be saved on the device.

By preventing them from being permanently stored on the device, this means that no user is able to upload them to other platforms or share them by other means. These are two of the new most important features, although there are also others such as the confirmation of tickets to the groups or the start of a session with the latest phone numbers.