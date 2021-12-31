The latest Telegram update comes with additions for everyone, even for those people who can’t stand to read spoilers of any kind of work.

Telegram returns to the load with its new update. The instant messaging application and service comes with a number of features that make the competition appear to be far behind. In the version of Telegram 8.4 several new features are released.

The first and most striking novelty are the reactions to the messages. Now in Telegram you can react to the messages we receive, these reactions are very similar to what Facebook does with Messenger. So when an unpleasant message is delivered to us, we can add a corresponding emoji.

In addition, the emojis will accumulate at the bottom in order to see the reactions of the rest of the people in the conversation. Following the line of emojis, the application also has new animated emojis. These emojis when sent are larger and have movement.

The truth is that they are the most striking and come to complement the existing ones. Of course, these are not the only news. And, is that, Telegram has thought about users who hate spoilers. The new feature is meant to keep these people in their utmost ignorance for as long as possible.

This new feature works in the following way: when sending a text, the user who sends it can select that certain parts of the text are blurred. By being blurred they are an indication that the writing contains a spoiler, but users who want to know it can click there to read it.

The last feature is intended to facilitate communication with other users, even when the same language is not spoken. And, is that, Telegram has added a translator within the application in order to understand everything within international groups and supergroups with thousands of users.