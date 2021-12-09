Telegram is updated: these are the last features that WhatsApp does not have

The latest Telegram update includes new features such as greater privacy in groups, delete messages by date and more features you don’t have WhatsApp, but should.

We know that Telegram has a ton of cool and useful features that WhatsApp doesn’t, but the new update the app showed off with the news. For example, the latest version Telegram 8.3, it will give you more control over cleaning old messages.

Besides, the Telegram version 8.3, launches from a new smart authentication factor to various ways to manage your privacy in chats and devices, This is what is new about Telegram that WhatsApp does not have.

– More private content for groups: Now, Telegram trains a private content option for groups and channels, so that group and channel owners can restrict forwarding and screenshots.

– Delete messages by date: Another new privacy feature is the ability to delete messages by date in individual chats, now you can delete the chat history for a day or a certain date range.

– New multi-device button: Telegram added a button in the device menu to quickly link a computer to your account via a QR code. And a setting was also added to automatically disconnect from inactive devices after a specified period of time: from one week to six months.

These are the new features that come to Telegram If you want to have them, just update the app on your phone; not that easy for WhatsApp, that insurance will put the batteries to not be left behind.