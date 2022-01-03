In fact, after the arrival of the new Windows 11 on our computers, the Redmond firm has further complicated the change of the default browser. In this way, sometimes it forces us to use your program to make certain queries or open links. Those of you who don’t want to use Edge will hardly be able to modify this behavior of the system natively.
However, we have at hand some third-party applications that will be very helpful. For example, this is the case of EdgeDeflector, an application that has recently crashed on the latest version of the operating system so that we cannot make these changes.
Don’t let Microsoft impose Edge, install this program
However, this is not the only proposal of this type that we can use at the moment. We also find him program called MSEdgeRedirect that uses a different method than the one mentioned above. In fact, it is one of the few apps that works for these goals at the moment. With this, what we want to tell you is that the latest update of MSEdgeRedirect You can still redirect specific Edge links to another browser of our choosing.
For this, its developers have just sent a new update of the application that we can download for free from their official GitHub repository. In addition, we have the possibility to configure the application to run in the background and redirect Edge links automatically to the default browser.
Do you like Windows widgets? Microsoft will facilitate its use
Surely many of you still remember the widgets that became so popular in Windows 7. But for security reasons Microsoft had to remove them from later versions of the system. Now back to Windows 11 again, to the delight of many who made intensive use of these software elements.
Well, those who generally installed used these elements on a regular basis, are in luck. And it is that from what we are knowing now Microsoft will allow us to use third-party widgets in Windows similar to those we had in Windows Vista or Windows 7. Without a doubt, this opens a wide range of possibilities when deciding to use one widget or another. All of this is expected to arrive with Windows 11 version 22H2 later this year.
More emojis and reactions come to Telegram for Windows
Over the years, more and more users use the desktop applications of their platforms. instant messaging favorites. This is the case of Telegram, a messaging service that has a powerful client that we can install on our Windows-based computer. In addition, its developers are gradually improving it with new functions based on the updates that are sent.
This is precisely the case that concerns us in these lines, since Telegram Desktop for Windows reaches its version 3.4.2. To say that among the main novelties that we are going to find here is the arrival of new reactions and emojis so that we can use in our chats. In the same way, other minor improvements, especially indicated for the application interface, have been implemented.