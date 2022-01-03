In fact, after the arrival of the new Windows 11 on our computers, the Redmond firm has further complicated the change of the default browser. In this way, sometimes it forces us to use your program to make certain queries or open links. Those of you who don’t want to use Edge will hardly be able to modify this behavior of the system natively.

However, we have at hand some third-party applications that will be very helpful. For example, this is the case of EdgeDeflector, an application that has recently crashed on the latest version of the operating system so that we cannot make these changes.

Don’t let Microsoft impose Edge, install this program

However, this is not the only proposal of this type that we can use at the moment. We also find him program called MSEdgeRedirect that uses a different method than the one mentioned above. In fact, it is one of the few apps that works for these goals at the moment. With this, what we want to tell you is that the latest update of MSEdgeRedirect You can still redirect specific Edge links to another browser of our choosing.