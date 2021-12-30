Telegram finally made official a function that for several days had generated a lot of expectation among users. It is the option that allows hide spoilers in messages, to no longer ruin conversations with your friends. However, it is not the only new feature offered by the latest version of the messaging app.

They also make their premiere fast reactions, to give chats an air more similar to what we can see on platforms such as Discord and Slack. Double-tapping on a message will send the emoji set as an instant reply (which can be edited). If you tap just once, or if you press and hold on the iOS version, you will have access to more reactions.

An important point to keep in mind is that quick reactions are not activated by default in Telegram channels or groups. In such cases they must be authorized by the administrators; on the contrary, in individual conversations they are available by default.

Returning to the topic of spoilers, it is by far the most striking feature of the latest Telegram update. As we already told you in due course, its operation is very simple. You just have to select the text that contains some data that you do not want to be visible to the naked eye and choose the “Spoiler” option. Thus, the phrases in question they will be hidden and users will have to tap on them to reveal them; Undoubtedly, a phenomenal option for groups or channels where the most anticipated film and television premieres are discussed, without ruining the experience of those who have not seen them yet.

Telegram also adds translations of messages

Another very interesting feature of Telegram is that now also allows to translate messages. To do this, you only need to click on a message and choose the option “Translate” from the context menu. This function must be activated manually from the app settings, and it even allows you to exclude certain languages.

The most recent version of Telegram also incorporates some minor novelties, such as the creation of personalized QR codes to promote channels, groups or public profiles; as well as some aesthetic changes in the graphical interface of the app for macOS and new interactive emojis.

In this way, Telegram closes 2021 incorporating a few new functions and ratifying its outstanding growth throughout the year. Let’s remember that this year the app exceeded one billion downloads and added 70 million new users in a matter of hours, taking advantage of the global fall of WhatsApp at the beginning of October.