The telecommunications market has long tended to low cost. This is demonstrated by the data from the CNMC, which indicates that users prefer to opt for simpler and cheaper solutions; This is also demonstrated by the operators, who have ended up entering a price war that was unthinkable not so long ago.

The consequences? The most obvious is that users can pay much less for the same or better services. But Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange are entering less, so to adapt to the new competitive environment and reduce costs, they are adjusting their workforce, simplifying their structures, and containing their investments, which leads to another type of consequences and risks for users in the medium and long term.

We arrive at this situation in part because historically, Europe has been more inclined to promote competition and not so much the concentration of operators. Although lately Brussels seems to be more favorable to the insistence of the European telecoms, which see as in America and China, the market is divided mainly between three operators.

But for now, the situation in the Spanish market is what it is, with four large telecoms, and as many operators as Digi, Adamo or Avatel competing strongly for the fifth and subsequent positions, betting on one low cost strategy that keeps pushing prices. To try to stop, once again, this drift, the main operators are openly in favor of a greater consolidation of the market that reduces the number of competitors and allows to halt the fall in income of the entire sector. But the last big purchase was made by MásMóvil when it acquired the Euskaltel Group, and for now no new mergers are in sight in the short term, except last minute surprise.

According to operator sources, more than 60% of the new fiber and mobile combined in 2021 are produced in the low-cost market, compared to 20% five years ago.

The quality of the networks, in danger

While the telecommunications dream comes true, companies seek to gain flexibility in order to compete on equal terms with the most successful low-cost model. And that has meant a further job destruction in all areas, that also affects and will affect users.

The disappearance of stores Nearby means that you will have to move or wait to be able to carry out procedures that until now were immediate, also in cases where speed is appreciated, such as when you have to renew a faulty or lost SIM card. A process that is immediate in store, and does not leave you ‘hanging’ without a line until you receive the SIM by ordinary mail.

As in other sectors, telecommunications is also committed to a greater self-management and the elimination of intermediaries. A good part of the procedures that are facilitated in the stores and in the customer service services, it will be increasingly common for the customer to perform them from their private area.

With income declining, investments are also being reduced. And that not only affects the slowing down of the arrival of the networks of the future with 5G SA and fiber with XGS-PON, but the maintenance of the current networks 4G and fiber can be affected with a drop in quality, which would end up resenting it sooner or later.

Reorienting investments to avoid the worst omens

The fact that Spain is one of the European benchmarks in fiber and 4G deployments does not mean that its quality will continue to be so in the future without proper maintenance. And without a 5G SA in conditions, the industry of the future will be the other major loser.

Telefónica, Vodafone, Orange and MásMóvil want less competition in the market, but it will be the regulators who have to find the right Balance to maintain the fair level of competition between operators, which encourage investment in better services and ensure some adjusted prices For the users. While that happens, if it does happen, what other possibilities remain?

It’s not all bad expectations. In the search to improve the efficiency of investments, operators are increasingly open to greater agreements for the shared deployment of network and mobile infrastructures, which will speed up the arrival of new generation networks to less profitable areas. There are several examples of shared networks in fiber networks and another draft agreement between Vodafone and Orange for the deployment of 5G.

Another possibility less explored by operators would be to change priorities and concentrate the bulk of investments in the most basic services, such as the deployment of networks. Vodafone did it when it abandoned the broadcast of football, and today it is the operator that wins the most television customers and the leader in IoT lines. But it is not an easy decision and it does not seem that Telefónica is about to lose the premium content so characteristic of its offer.