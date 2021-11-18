We have already talked about Open RAN networks on occasion, open hardware networks seeking to reduce installation costs facilitating the incorporation of components from multiple manufacturers. We come to compare them with clone computers, because unlike proprietary networks, the components are very varied and the specifications allow many manufacturers to produce them.

Telefónica announced tests with these networks last September thanks to an agreement signed with NEC Corporation, the Japanese company. Now, Telefónica is once again looking out onto the balcony of the open networks in association with other European giants, including its direct competition in Spain such as Vodafone and Orange. The big ones recommend to Europe the deployment of an Open RAN ecosystem in the old continent.

European telcos want a competitive Open RAN network

With the deployment of 5G at the European level in full swing, several of the large European corporations have joined forces to issue a joint statement addressed to the European Union. In this statement, the companies recommend the deployment of Open RAN networks in the old continent in order to be able to lower the costs of an infrastructure whose investment will require billions of euros before completion.

The aforementioned Telefónica has joined telecommunications companies of the caliber of Vodafone, Orange, Telecom Italia or Deutsche Telekom for Europe to consider Open RAN networks in its coverage map for the continent. The statement even speaks that priority should be given “urgent“to these open networks to ensure that”Europe continue to play a leading role in 5G and, in the future, in 6G“.

The statement tells that the key for Europe to meet its goal of bringing 5G to the entire territory by 2030 is that there is a RAN network “open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable“. Open RAN networks must provide the different operators with enough flexibility to be able to extend 5G.”cost-effectively, safely and energy-efficient“.

The large European telcos consider that the Open RAN network is key for Europe to meet its goal of bringing 5G to the entire territory by 2030

The report issued by the large “telecos” is called “Building an Open RAN ecosystem for Europe” and it details that Europe is home to 13 of the 70 major players in the Open RAN environment all over the planet. The presence of these giants should be a guarantee of competitiveness for the future because, as we indicated above, the report even mentions the future 6G that is already taking its first steps.

In the report, the signatory companies establish five recommendations to “bridge the gap with other international regions” in order for Europe to be competitive in the sector and to create an ecosystem that supports future mobile communications. The five recommendations are, in summary, the following:

Ensure high-level political support for Open RAN.

Creation of a European Alliance on Next Generation Communication Infrastructures

Financing and tax incentives by policy makers

Promote harmonized standards and norms

Work with international partners

“If in 2026 European operators and industries still have no choice but to look elsewhere for Open RAN, as they do today, this could jeopardize € 15.6 billion of European industry revenue and its global influence, according to the forecasts from Analysys Mason. “

