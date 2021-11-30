The large Spanish telecommunications operators are planning to cut their staff to face the relentless progressive competition, especially in rates low cost. After the last ERE of Orange and that of Vodafone, Movistar has sent a proposal to the unions with which it plans reduce its workforce by up to 1,956 people thanks to a voluntary redundancy plan or PSI.

We are currently in a time of great change in all areas, from social to economic. The difficulties that the pandemic brought, the constant need to adapt the offer to the sales low cost and the economic effort involved in deploying fiber and 5G networks are making larger operators face the difficulties by adjusting their personnel. Telefónica is no stranger to this, the company plans to agree to the departure of employees aged 54 or over.

Voluntary leave with up to 68% of salary

The so-called PSI or Individual Suspension Plan is aimed at the Telefónica workers who have been with the company for at least 15 years and are 54 years or more. This termination plan has been communicated to the unions in order to reach a future labor agreement. If fulfilled, it could mean the voluntary departure of 1,950 Telefónica workers.

The operator has set a maximum of 60% of voluntary cancellations: up to 3,261 employees could benefit from the measure; of which only the 1,950 mentioned would obtain the exit. Telefónica would pay an income plan up to 65 years of age depending on different age groups; also specified in the statement sent to the unions.

Telefónica workers who can benefit from the voluntary departure plan would obtain the following regulatory salary:

Born in 1967 : 68% of salary up to 65 years.

: 68% of salary up to 65 years. Born between 1966 and 1963 : 63% of salary up to 65 years.

: 63% of salary up to 65 years. Born before 1963: 60% of salary up to 65 years.

Apart from the salary, Telefónica will assume the costs of the Special Agreement on Social Security and the health policy; with the contribution to pension plans also included for those who finally take advantage of the voluntary retirement plan.

UGT and CCOO declare that they will respond to the proposals made by Telefónica, although from the outset they cannot do anything other than reject them “given their abusive nature and the little professional recognition and dedication of people who have been working for many years“. Both unions confirm that among the affected workforce of Telefónica there is interest in taking advantage of the incentivized exit plan.

