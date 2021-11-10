With the agreement, Telefónica México will be able to increase its user base, as it currently has 24.7 million subscribers, in addition to contributing to the goal of closing the country’s digital divide, where only 72% of the population has access to connectivity services , in accordance with the ENDUTIH.

De Saracho explained that in November, at the same time that the first phase ends, the second phase will begin, which will end in February 2022.

To connect sites with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, the company used a model called RAN Sharing (MOCN), which allows operators to choose precisely, through base stations, the areas to which they want to bring connectivity services.

The commercial bankruptcy of Altán Redes will not affect the development of the following phases of the agreement, the board said.

Reuse and recycle

Telefónica México signed an agreement with AT&T in 2019 to migrate its users to its infrastructure, due to the high cost of spectrum for its operation. Now that, according to its financial report, the company has already migrated 52% of its traffic, it seeks to recycle a percentage of the elements that it has dismantled as part of the delivery of the radioelectric spectrum to the State.

Víctor Prieto, director of technology at Telefónica México, commented that the company has currently dismantled 46,298 elements of its access network, which means 48% of its totality. Of this, 42% has been recycled, while 15% has gone to other international operations that the group has and 43% has been sold.

“This whole traffic migration project has an additional challenge: dismantling an access network. And if this is not done in an environment with social responsibility, it can become a serious risk for the planet, ”said Ana de Saracho.