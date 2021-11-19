For the exchange of information between the road and the vehicle to be fluid, it is necessary to implement a digital and physical structure to provide orchestrated solutions for the roads of the future. This will be the way to achieve greater comfort and safety for users, as well as an optimization of resources and savings in travel time.

5G networks will play an important role in the development of the infrastructures of the future. By using this technology, it will be possible for roads to stop being a passive actor and will be able to provide information to vehicles to improve the experience of travelers. In turn, they will also be able to guarantee safety and estimate reliable travel times while allowing access to infotainment.

Both companies have reached an agreement for Telefónica to join AIVIA Orchestrated Connected Corridors, the initiative that seeks to build and develop 5G smart roads and advanced monitoring, sensing and simulation technology.

After this telephone agreement, it joins Microsoft, 3M, Kapsch TrafficCom and Capgemini, which were already part of the project. New companies are also expected to join the development of these smart corridors. Among the areas of development are road markings, signage, telecommunications equipment, ITS / V2X digital services, road safety systems, among others.

Telefonica Tech and Ferrovial have already worked together to implement the technological solution Fleet Optimize that intelligently manages the fleet of its vehicles. Thanks to the implementation of sensors in the vehicles, it is possible to reduce travel and fuel consumption while improving safety and enhancing predictive maintenance.

The mobility of the future

AIVIA plans to implement high-speed technologies in mixed traffic that will not only improve the experience of users who use the roads, but also that of the operators who are in charge of maintaining them.

“This project was born out of Ferrovial’s constant search to offer the infrastructures of the future,” said Dimitris Bountolos, Ferrovial’s Managing Director of Information Systems and Innovation. “Artificial intelligence, edge computing or virtual reality they are elements that are already part of the day-to-day running of the company. AIVIA perfectly reflects Ferrovial’s commitment to innovative and sustainable transport and mobility infrastructure solutions. ”, He concluded.

Statements to which Jose Cerdán, CEO of Telefónica Tech has added that “the incorporation of Telefónica Tech to this initiative shows our commitment to always being at the forefront of changes in trends in the behavior of citizens and companies. This alliance further reinforces our position with the connected mobility, being one of the keys to the future by allowing a large amount of data to be obtained anonymously, which, processed and analyzed with advanced technology (Big Data, Edge Computing …) provide very valuable information for making business decisions ”.