Today there are a lot of digital applications for all kinds of tasks, including those used for teleconferencing and that can be used by doctors to carry out their primary care in the best possible way.

Teleconsultation is something that quite possibly came to stay, since day after day it is more common to find clinics and medical centers that offer it, thus avoiding travel by patients, physical contact to avoid the spread of the covid19 virus and it is an easy and simple way to answer questions or make basic reviews. Through this tool it can be determined whether or not the patient is required to go to health centers for a more exhaustive review.

There are many digital applications for teleconferences, there are both paid and free, but being a service that handles so much personal and sensitive information, it is recommended that health personnel verify in detail that all the requirements related to the protection of data.

Here are some ideas for forays into the medical center or private practice:

Skype: It is possibly one of the most experienced digital teleconferencing applications on the market, it has the option to participate through different mobile devices and it is available in the main operating systems. This application allows you to easily make voice calls, share messages, send photos and videos, exchange files and, above all, make video consultations to generate a feeling of trust. If you want to use it, you can go to http://www.skype.com/es/ Hangout: It is an extension offered by Google to make video calls or teleconferences with anyone anywhere in the world. It is a free program that is fully integrated with the internet giant and that allows you to make voice calls, with video, and exchange files. It is easy to use lightweight and compatible with all operating systems https://hangouts.google.com Viber: It is one of the digital teleconferencing applications most used today for the health issue. It’s fairly lightweight, easy to use, and extremely effective when it comes to voice or video calls. It’s free and has a ton of benefits https://www.viber.com/es/

These are some of the options that can be used when making inquiries online, although it is also recommended to have a corporate WhatsApp to give a better and faster response to questions or doubts that may arise from patients.

Additionally and if possible, it is advisable to have a bot to give automatic answers, which will be in charge of handling the most frequent questions that users may have without the need for human interaction and in this way they will make sure to offer prompt patients answers. This Bot will take care of the answers to frequently asked questions while the healthcare staff takes care of doing their job in the best way.