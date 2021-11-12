LaSalud.mx.- The Teen Friendly Services They are spaces specially designed to provide care in matters of sexual and reproductive health to adolescents, according to their particular needs.

These services are located within the medical units of the Ministry of Health and they provide information, guidance, counseling, medical care, psychological care, provision of contraceptive methods to women and men from 10 to 19 years of age. There are currently 2,924 services in the 32 states.

Its objective is to provide comprehensive quality care, with warmth and full respect for human rights and sexual diversity and with an intercultural and gender approach.

Pregnancy in adolescents under 15 years of age poses greater risks to their health, as it can lead to anemia, urinary tract infections, high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, premature delivery and complications at the time of delivery. In the newborn it is an increased risk of low weight, suffocation, injuries at birth and death.

Pregnancy in children under 20 years of age has a negative impact on the health and psychosocial development of adolescents and also widens the social and gender gaps among the population.

In this context, the National Center for Gender Equity and Reproductive Health (CNEGSR) promotes information on sexuality with absolute respect for the sexual and reproductive rights of the adolescent population, with the purpose that they make the best decisions autonomously and freely. .

Sexual and reproductive health services are offered to adolescents with the purpose that they live a healthy, pleasant, autonomous sexuality free of violence. This will allow them to make decisions to avoid unwanted pregnancies during adolescence and to eradicate pregnancies in girls under 14 years of age.

RGP