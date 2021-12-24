Currently there are several Teen Dating applications, as Tinder changed its terms and exposed people between 13 and 17 years old who were using the application and expelled them, some apps modified their terms and were gradually migrating to these New applications.

Every time the contents shared in these Teen Dating applications are vulgar and explicit, with the intention of attracting the curiosity of young people who, despite having more access to information, find here a space where they find the opportunity to talk and contacting people of the same age with whom you feel identified, however sometimes older people come in posing as young people and it also endangers not having the certainty that the person you are talking to is who they say they are.

An equally dangerous point in these applications for adolescents is the constant harassment that has been reflected in an increase in Cyberbulling, among the most used applications for adolescents are THISCRUSH, YUBO and NEARIFY who accept young people from the age of 13 among others more than already accepted from 18 years of age.

If you have teenagers, it is important to know the applications they enter and especially to monitor their moods, the only way to help them and take care of them is to teach them how to deal with this new digital world, not prohibiting their use, since young people nowadays always find a way to do it on their own