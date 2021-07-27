A joke in bad taste caused a United Airlines flight, departing from San Francisco International Airport to Orlando, to be evacuated and temporarily suspended. How did this happen? A Teen used AirDrop to send inappropriate photos that caused the entire plane to be evacuated.

United Airlines Flight 2167 to Orlando received notice to be evacuated due to an urgent threat. What was it about? A joker used the AirDrop to send everyone (the vast majority) passenger photos of an airsoft gun.

Prank by AirDrop causes United Airlines flight to end up being evacuated due to “urgent threat”

According to Christopher J. Beale, who confirms that his mother was on board the plane, an “anonymous” teenager sent some images of an airsoft gun via AirDrop to all users with iPhone (which were in range of the app).

The flight, which was about to leave the gate, had to be Mandatory evacuated to confront the threat and then go through a second screening process. This was reported by Doug Yakel (airport spokesman).

Thanks to the fact that it was found that the Photos were not taken at the airport and also not on the date of the incident, the passengers were able to re-board the plane. Of course, after officials conducted a full safety inspection on the plane.

Regarding the joker, what could be learned -thanks to Gizmodo– the thing is you were not allowed to re-enter the flight. However, it was not possible to know his name or if the minor will face legal charges due to his actions.

Why is it important to configure the AirDrop on your iPhone?

As we taught you well in the tutorial on how to share files via Bluetooth on iPhone or iPad, the use of AirDrop can be configured to suit each user, increasing the security of the app or leaving the possibility of sending you files available to anyone.

That is, if on your iPhone you have configured the AirDrop so that you can receive files from “All”, Anyone, even if it is not your contact or you do not know it, you can send files. Although of course, before having the file (photo, video, contact, etc.) on your phone you have a preview of what is being sent, it is up to you to accept it or not.

This is just what happened teenager took advantage of all users who had this AirDrop setting on their iPhones to carry out your prank. However, even though the prankster may have forgotten to rename his device, the AirDrop works at a distance of 30 feet (9 meters), so his capture was to be expected.