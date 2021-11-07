Teemu Suninen has lived on a roller coaster in recent months. The Finnish driver opted to abandon the M-Sport discipline in August and has since competed in Rally Finland in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 at Rally Finland and has landed within Hyundai to get behind the wheel of a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 in the RACC Rally. As if this wasn’t enough Suninen has been chosen to replace Ott Tänak in the Rally of Monza before the loss of the Estonian, so it will make its debut on the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé in the last rally of the World Rally Car era.

Despite being a newcomer to Hyundai Motorsport, those responsible for the South Korean firm have decided to bet on Teemu Suninen to get into the i20 WRC Coupé at the Monza Rally, which has led the driver suomi to iembed directly into pre-event tests that the Alzenau-based team is doing in Italy. ‘Extra bonus’ to Suninen’s work after the RACC Rally, since Teemu was also part of the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 development test session which took place last week. Still, the scenario that Suninen has encountered is much more demanding.

In fact, Teemu suninen was cautious after testing the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé for the first time: “I have a good experience in all types of car, but it will still take me a little time to adapt to the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé. It is a fantastic opportunity for me and I can only thank Andrea Adamo and the team. I am looking forward to racing this car at the Monza Rally. The stages look nice, I know I can be fast on and I have to learn a little more. What’s more, I must get to know the Pirelli tire better on asphalt, as it is something new for me».