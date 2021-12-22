From an outside perspective, Ted Lasso is a good-natured character, and a bit naive, who trains soccer. While it can be difficult to pin down why so many people have been drawn to this show, one thing is for sure: Ted Lasso represents the kind of leader that inspires and that we can all be.

He shows a generous leadership style based on connecting with people, the incredible thing is that he makes it look very natural and easy to achieve. All of us who have been through companies know that workplaces need more leaders like him and that THAT style of leadership is simply not common.

Here I share five leadership lessons that I found in the series:

Lesson 1. A leader is not afraid to be and to show his vulnerability

The belief that vulnerability equals weakness is common and prevents many of us from being authentic at work. This despite the link between vulnerability and courage.

Like the rest of us, Ted also struggles with insecurities. For example, you have a panic attack during a team match and feel ashamed. However, when confronted by the team, he doesn’t get defensive or rush to control the narrative. He talks about his mental health problems and apologizes.

In this case, what sets Ted apart is not his lack of fear, but his willingness to get ahead despite his personal struggles.

Lesson 2. A leader connects everyone and is inclusive

Lasso doesn’t know anything about soccer, but he does know about coaching teams. The first thing he does when he arrives from the world of soccer is connect. From the “water carrier” to the owner of the club, he offers everyone the same empathy, respect and kindness. He also does something that no one has ever done: he listens to them.

That ends up strengthening the team because everyone feels like they are important pieces. Even the “water carrier” joins the coaching team, as he knows perfectly the personality of the players and from the line has observed their strengths and weaknesses. Nobody in the team is afraid to propose ideas, because they feel heard and intellectually safe.

Lesson 3. A leader is capable of making unpopular decisions

Most leaders want to please, it’s human nature. The problem arises when they need to. We can all remember times when we avoid making an important decision because of how we think it will be received. While this may allow you to feel accepted, in the long run it can cause your business to collapse.

Ted is willing to make decisions that he thinks are best for the team, even if it frustrates others. When Jamie, their star player, refuses to pass the ball (not looking to work as a team, but to be individual), Ted leaves him on the bench during a decisive match. This infuriates the entire stadium, fans are yelling expletives at him from the stands, but he proves it was the right thing to do.