Today is aAnd it is that the followers of the Ted Lasso series are in luck. The revelation series of the platform that has garnered many awards this year, has already returned with its second season. But it has not been the only premiere today, since we find other emissions today and that we will tell you below.

This is how Ted Lasso returns with new episodes

In addition to having the 10 chapters of the first season available, today the first second season episode. Then a new one will be happening each week until reaching the October 1st in which it will end. It will be composed of 12 chapters in total that are 2 more than what we had in the first season.

Spoiler alert: do not continue reading if you did not see the first season of the series.

In these new chapters we continue to see the adventures and misadventures of good old Lasso captaining the Richmond. After relegation to the second division last season, he will have to liven up the dressing room and achieve a precious promotion and will even have the possibility of lifting his first title on English soil. A new season full of humor and with great moments that invite reflection with unique characters that continue to give stripes to garner new positive reviews.

Other premieres today

In addition to Ted Lasso, today we find these premieres on the platform:

Schmigadoon !: the musical comedy released last week has already aired its third episode entitled “Cross the Bridge.”

‌Physical: this series starring Rose Byrne is now advancing to its eighth episode (“Let’s say we did it”) and is nearing the imminent end of its first season.

Home Before Dark: Based on the true events surrounding a young journalist, Apple’s acclaimed series has aired the seventh episode of the second season titled “Just a Bird.”

Central Park: Finally, the animated musical series from the creators of Bob’s Burger has aired its seventh episode of the season under the title “A Decent Proposition.”

Upcoming releases already confirmed

Apart from what has been seen, Apple TV + has already confirmed the following releases for the coming weeks and months:

New series: The Art of Sound with Mark Ronson (docuserie): next Friday, July 30. Mr. Corman: 6th August Foundation: 24th September Invasion: October 22 The Shrink Next Door: 12th of November



Second seasons of series: Truth Be Told: 20th of August See: August 27th The Morning Show: September, 17th



It should be noted that this is probably not the only thing we see on the platform before the end of the year. It is possible that the apple company will surprise in the coming weeks by announcing other content that will probably end up in the catalog this year.