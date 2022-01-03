In Mexico, the budget for information and communication technologies (ICT) for 2021 was 3.4% higher than the 2019 levels. Only 27,930 million pesos were assigned to the acquisition or rent of technology, a growth of 59.8 % compared to 2020.

Administrations that were reluctant or on the sidelines of the need to invest in technology, have begun to take that leap after realizing that digital transformation is here to stay and will continue to grow at all levels.

For companies, in this new project economy, it is essential that leaders incorporate technology into internal and external processes in any area and have personnel trained in the use of this type of technology to ensure the success of the company.

The agents of change have proven to be those key actors in the new workspace. In the last 12 months they have shown how technology drives change in the way we work. Therefore, my recommendation for all organization leaders is to identify them and provide them with the necessary tools to enhance their skills.

In fact, according to the report Pulse of the ProfessionOR 2021, organizations that empower change agents are more likely to successfully undergo organizational changes, such as implementing a digital transformation and fostering an innovative mindset. In turn, these changes helped make progress; 71% of hyper-agile organizations increased their productivity, compared to just 53% of traditional organizations.

On the other hand, 89% of Mexican companies have increased their technological investment in response to digitization such as cybersecurity, a key tool for the thousands of operations that are carried out every day. Therefore, we must promote the training of professionals and improve their skills through various courses, certifications and resources that allow them to assume roles that perhaps they did not think they could achieve.

Technology is a valuable asset in the new workplace ecosystem, but as long as people are empowered to use it. It’s not just about technology growing and evolving, organizations and the people who work within them need to adapt and evolve as well in order to remain competitive.