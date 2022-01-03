We often use some terms that help us define the purpose and what makes a new project in the business sector; However, we should clarify the use of some words that allow us to understand the great variety that exists in this sector and how thanks to its dynamism it is possible to identify in the Latin American panorama the impact of projects that just a couple of years ago were born as simple idea.

In previous columns, I have had the opportunity to comment on how fintechs and startups have become an incredible opportunity for expanding economies in Latin American countries; Now I would like to delve into these two concepts and their main characteristics, which, although they tend to have some similarities, also present great differences and largely express their business model.

Let’s start first with the term fintech, which comes from the contraction of two words of English origin: ‘finance’ and ‘technology’ and which refers to the activity carried out by a company that focuses on the use of information and technology technologies. communication (ICT) to create and offer financial services.

The term fintech includes all those organizations that take advantage of technology to offer innovative financial products and services through a digital application and with the use of smartphones as their great tool for expansion and adoption within the population. These types of companies function as intermediaries in aspects such as money transfers, loans or in advising the capital market. The fintech’s main objective is to attend and solve the needs of the financial ecosystem of people.

Business scalability and exponential growth are variables that make this business model attractive. Financial institutions, banks, insurers find in these companies an opportunity to diversify, expand their services, channels and offer products such as credit cards, debit cards, bank accounts, service payments, loans, insurance, fund transfers or purchase of merchandise.

Endeavors of this type require people who complement each other. There are effective personalities for business strategy, others for raising capital, and others for executing and making sales.

The world of startups

For its part, the second word refers to a project with great potential to develop, but only in its early stage, which unlike SMEs, is based exclusively on an organizational model that applies technology to grow quickly and easy, they are innovative companies that are just taking their first steps and generally do not present substantial profits, they do have great growth potential. The word ‘startup’ is a concept linked to business in the digital age, but it is also a measure of time, so the definition of this term applies only when the company is in its startup stage and once it evolves it is no longer called this way.

With the digital disruption in financial services and its diversifying potential in the population, startups have focused on offering a wide variety of products and services for users quickly and easily, fostering alliances and leverage between traditional banking and new players. are transforming the financial and transactional industry in a radical way.

Latin America and a market with multiple opportunities

A fintech can also be a startup at the beginning; Its big difference is that the former is not necessarily tied to the financial sector and can operate in the entertainment, insurance, food, technology, commerce or any other sector.

Companies like Facebook, Google, Instagram or Uber started under this business model and over the years they became the giants that they are now. The influence and application of technology is so notorious that the so-called ‘Big Tech’ (Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta) are among the ten most valuable companies in the world.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) indicated that it expects to close 2021 with USD $ 19,500 million in financing for new ventures for Latin America and the Caribbean, the second highest figure in its history; Its president Mauricio Claver-Carone, affirmed that fintech is the most efficient and effective mechanism to fight against informality in a region where less than 50% of the population is banked. In this sense, a report published by the agency identified that the main Latin American fintech markets are: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Chile, where it also highlighted that it considers that there are more than 1,005 of these companies in the region for a total value of USD $ 221 billion.