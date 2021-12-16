Technology and Food in 2030 • Forbes Network • Forbes Mexico

In 2013, during the American Food Innovate Summit, I had the opportunity to learn for the first time about Beyond Meat, a food venture that, using a technological mix of different vegetables more similar to a pharmaceutical process, achieved a hamburger that was quite close to the original experience in terms of smell, taste, and juiciness. Today its products are available in 80 countries, and the company is valued at 9.4 billion dollars (Yahoo finance).

This year the Chileans of NotCo, protagonists of the moment for creating a milk under an algorithmic process that mixes extracts of foods as varied as pineapple, coconut, cabbage, peas, bamboo, beets, chickpeas, and more; he achieved the coveted status of Unicorn (USD 1.5 bn) thanks to his new investors… Lewis Hamilton and Roger Federer who contributed 235 million to his cause.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed

Apparently the dynamics and innovation of the global entrepreneurial ecosystem begins to look less at recurring themes such as financial inclusion or shared economies (which have led Uber or Nubank to where they are today) to focus on reinventing the way of feeding with the help of technology to the world, projects that, according to the Good Food Institute, tripled investments in this type of innovation during 2020.

In the case of livestock substitutes, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, dairy products of plant origin (almonds, soybeans, etc.) could reach 10% of the total milk market by 2030, compared to 4.5% today While the projection for the alternative meat market, currently 4,200 million dollars, could reach 74,000 million in the next 10 years if it follows the double-digit growth pattern that dairy alternatives have.

However, the essence of this business ‘streak’ goes beyond making money thanks to the evident change in eating habits that has been taking place. In the future, the mix between environmental impact and overpopulation will begin to be more inconvenient on a global scale for this industry, which, according to the World Bank, is today worth 9 trillion dollars and represents 10% of global GDP.

Because according to FAO projections for 2040, in terms of global food production 30% will be at risk of disappearing (compared to what is currently developed) if gas emissions continue to increase at the current rate, however for that moment it is required increase by 30% the amount that is generated annually today, to meet the population needs of that time.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information

If one takes into account that, according to the United Nations, currently 17% of the food produced is thrown away, and 8.9% of the population (690 million people) go to bed on an empty stomach every night … The accounts they just don’t give.

Fact that is already evident. The Economist Intelligence Unit and the World Economic Forum are setting off alarms: Food prices were 1/3 higher this August compared to a year ago and have been on the rise in 13 of the last 15 months, with poor countries being the most vulnerable to their dependence on imports.

Evolution then will not come solely from improving current production processes in terms of sustainability and efficiency. Ingredients little or nothing explored, and technologies that involve duplicating the benefits of existing products in the laboratory, will be increasingly normal and the mass market will quickly assume them, such as Danone, which in 2022 will present the competition from NotCo in the United States, or McDonald’s consolidating their herbal menu.

Exploring innovations for this column, I was able to chat with different companies and projects around the world that are looking to be the next global food innovation. Here are the main impressions.

What If Foods: Diversity as an opportunity.

For Christoph Langwaller (CEO) the food problem is that “For millennia more than 2/3 of the diet in different civilizations have focused on twelve foods that require large amounts of water and soil for their production, in addition to establishing a diet of limited scope.” For this reason the company develops products based on Bambara, a rare but abundant grain that grows easily in the extreme drought of central Africa.

This project has several international recognitions for its support to the growth of vulnerable African communities, while creating foods based on diversity, “just as in Thailand it is normal to eat insects, or in France snails are considered exclusive”.

Innovopro: The bet on chickpea.

In the ‘plant-based’ category you have heard everything … almond, coconut, oatmeal, soy … search that reaches Israel and how they discover benefits in terms of flavor and nutritional content of chickpea as a central ingredient, because although the growth of these products has been blunt “It is a minimal part of the dairy market, it is evident that for people eating is a taste experience, an element that non-animal offerings lack, and that chickpeas offer” confirms Taly Nechushtan, CEO of this company.

Today they market a protein powder with which they have created products that include mayonnaise, pancakes, ice cream, and others beyond meat and milk substitutes.

Biomilq: Future of human milk.

The technology of this North American company seeks to replicate the nutrients and structure of human breast milk in the laboratory to create a drink that supports the first feeding, because according to Michelle Egger (CEO) “The development process in the early years provides the foundations and characteristics for the future”, always from the vision of a company that is related to the next step in food technology. Where genetic and pharmaceutical sciences will be the basis of food.

The mission of this undertaking, beyond replacing an essential and historically defended food, is to be able to guarantee that every child receives the required quality, with science as an ally.

TurtleTree: The next lab milk.

For Max Rye (CEO) of this venture, the new reality implies “looking for solutions that eliminate the use of animals, vegetables, soil, and water in order to guarantee the expected availability and quality”, for which he has created a product that duplicates in the laboratory what the mammary glands of cows produce, in order to have a replica of milk with all the nutritional, flavor and usability capabilities of the usual animal version. A bet that has attracted the attention of investment firms and mass consumer companies.

For your business to reach the ‘next level’ regulations will be a challenge, considering that although they are well-known products, their production process is novel.

Singapore Institute of Technology: 3D Printed Food.

And when looking beyond, the arrival of that moment is glimpsed where food production passes from farmers and conglomerates to [email protected] those who may have the technology to print what they are looking for. Different experiments are being developed, including Cheng Pau Lee and his doctoral thesis that achieves prototypes that “They could generate solutions for hospitals and people with health needs where food must be specific and controlled, it is a principle, but it will be part of the fundamental change of food and nutrition eventually.”

Two challenges for 3D food are looming: access, because in principle these technologies will not be cheap, and acceptance, taking into account that it could be considered as ‘fake’ food.

– – – –

It seems distant to think of food that does not come from animals or the land, however it seems imminent in the future. It is important to take into account that movements such as urban and home crops will also enter the scene, in addition to a resurgence of small crops and support for local micro-producers, however these options will not be accessible to the vast majority, which will continue maintaining the conventional model of the food production system that, if it continues like this, will end up generating an unprecedented global food crisis.

Which is not visible today in the middle of a full supermarket, but it will come. Time to act. Time to innovate.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

Contact:

* The author is a global business consultant; focused on mass consumption, competitive strategy, innovation, and foresight.

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.