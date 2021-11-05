technologies inherited from sport - Mundodehoy.com

Formula 1 is a clear example of how sports arouse passions and Mexico will relive these emotions on November 7, when the cars start in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack to reach the checkered flag first.

This 2021, Mexicans have great expectations about what will happen, but beyond passion and human emotions, four-wheeled machines are also protagonists with innovations that on some occasions have inherited improvements and technology to commercial vehicles that can be drive without having to be on a race track. Next, the Mercado Libre Vehicle Marketplace recommends some cars with technologies that Formula 1 inherited from the cars that we can see on the street:

High performance engines

The engine is the heart of a car and in F1 it must be powerful, strong and meet the highest demands. The improvements in the single-seater engines have also reached “commercial” cars, although with different objectives. An example is the biturbo engine that all Porsche 911 loaded and provide immediate response and high performance, plus, like the engines in F1, it is located at the rear of the vehicle, which supports a low center of gravity that translates into greater stability. Even though Formula 1 cars have a V-engine, in this case we are talking about performance, not setup.

Energy recovery systems

Hybrid engines have transitioned to road cars to support the search for technologies that favorably impact the environment. Models like the Volvo CX90 hybrid They use motors with a mechanical part and an electrical part that work together so that the energy produced during braking is “saved” in the battery of the electrical part, which supports both better performance and gasoline consumption as well as the reduction exhaust emissions.

Carbon ceramic brake discs

Although the track brakes are made entirely of carbon fiber due to the high temperatures that are reached, 1000 ° C or more, their use has been transferred to the asphalt of mortals in combination with ceramics. Their advantages range from their greater durability, greater support at high temperatures, the stopping distance decreases thanks to their efficiency and they weigh 50% less than those made of iron. Manufacturers such as Audi, among others, already use these brakes in their high-end cars, such as the Audi r8.

Use of carbon fiber in vehicle elements

Carbon fiber is a more resistant material than steel but very light, a car is made of carbon fiber in almost 90%. Street cars do not carry as much percentage of this material, as it would be very expensive, but some brands have chosen to include it in different areas of their designs, either aesthetically or as part of the construction of the chassis, wheels or components, such as the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 that, in reality, it is a supercar with all its letters.

Shift with paddles on the steering wheel

Changing gears is very important when racing and in F1 the paddles on the steering wheel allow speed changes to depend on a single movement, this has been incorporated in some commercial cars with automatic transmission that allows the same: to get on or off. speed without major movements of the foot or a gear lever.

Audi A4 it is only one model of the several in which its use has been implemented.

Formula 1 is an example of what the most powerful cars can achieve under the hands of the fastest and most skilled drivers, but mere mortals can also access the innovations that have emerged from it; in the vehicle marketplace of Free market You can find a wide variety of options to buy that dream car that steals the eyes wherever you drive.

DZ