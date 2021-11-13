Human Capital management services

Kramis explained that currently VenturesSoft’s portfolio is managed through three types of services. One is Human eLand , which is a totally cloud-based scheme that offers various Digital Transformation applications for the management of payroll processes, for human resource management and time management. These solutions are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

On the other hand, in the second called service Human Payrolling , It is VenturesSoft, using its own technology, which is responsible for the processing of the payroll and thus the client can focus on other areas of Human Capital management.

And the third It is about the service of Time Management , focused on providing companies that are seeking to automate and optimize their Time Control processes. In this sense, both Human GT and Human eTime App help to efficiently manage incidents such as: registration of entries and exits, overtime, delays, absences, vacations, among other aspects.

The director of VenturesSoft stressed that the Mexican company is at the forefront to help companies take advantage of digital technologies 4.0 such as IoT, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence for the automation of human resources processes.

With 34 years of experience, it currently has a presence in Mexico and a large part of Latin America. In addition, it works to start operations in Spain through its solution Human eTime, Human AT and Human WorkSocial.

