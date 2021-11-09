As its name suggests, it is a 100% electric car that belongs to the family known as ‘e’ of the French house. It could be said that it is a clear evolution, in every way, of the 208, also electric, and that it responds perfectly well to all our interests. It also makes it a clear step up from its gasoline version. Much of its attention is marked by its aesthetics, as you can see, but also by an interesting autonomy that allows traveling 320 km aboard their, yes, short 100 kW (136 hp). Its direct rivals are the Kia Kona (2019) and the BMW i3.

Guy: 100% electric

Year of production: 2019

Price: 32,500 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 100 kWh

Autonomy: 320 km

Acceleration: 9 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

The uniqueness of Peugeot cars has a lot (and very good, in addition), because they have known how to adopt a imposing physical form, beautiful and very elegant that clearly differentiates them from the rest of the models. An aspect that the house has managed to gain in great volume with this e-2008, and from which everything leads us to see it as a tall car, but above all very comfortable.

With an attractive design, it has an innovative silhouette that respect the lines and proportions of an SUV that inspires safety. Add a range of new colors with characteristics for each one. Thus, depth and vividness in Elixir Red, luminosity in Blue Vertigo, metallic appearance in Orange Fusion, exclusive to this model and which is equipped as standard.

As in the rest of its family, the large front grille with the divided LED daytime running lights to simulate the tusk stand out very well. Also quite remarkable is its more horizontal and sculpted hood, which is especially different from its diesel version, and a setback windshield that results in a set with a lot of visual force. With a muscular appearance, it presents more volume with a more polyhedral profile, with a high waist, whose lines end in a rear part that shows the pilots joined by a black band.

Versions

As we said, it is the next step of the combustion class and that, although they came out almost on par, their evolution arrived with a fairly short time frame. We say it because, just two years after its premiere, in 2021 they already have a updated version of the same. It is true that it is not too far from the first, but from the one that continues to have very important aspects. It is also spoken of as a clear evolution of urban tourism e-208.

To begin with, this Peugeot e-2008 starts with an internal combustion engine, diesel, to be more exact. This is a concept by which, despite the fact that they are clearly targeting ecological cars, the lion’s company also wanted to equip it with two engines: a 1.2-liter with 3 in-line engine, and another 1.5-liter with engine 4 in line. It delivers a power of 136 CV and another of 155 CV.

Later we have the electrified branch. The one of 2019, the one that concerns us, enjoys an electric motor that offers 100 kW. It is true that it is smaller than some of its same class, but it continues to be a really interesting option. This is because it allows you to travel up to 320 km of autonomy. It has the same propellant as its brothers; both the little one, the e-208, and its 2021 update.

Motor and batteries

Diving deep into its EV motorization, this car is presented as a very comfortable alternative for all. It is true that it does not do so with powers as large as it might be guessed, but much of it they have wanted to centralize in its important batteries, which accompany the propeller as the axis of its mechanics.

It does so by equipping a 100 kW (the equivalent of 136 hp) and one 50 kWh battery. This battery can be charged by alternating current with standby times of between 17 hours with a 3.4 kW domestic plug and almost eight hours if we do it through a 7.4 kW wallbox. In relation to the latter, the brand says that the SUV offers a real autonomy on the road of about 320 km.

In this way, and if we measure it with others in its class, it is a bit far from the almost 400 km of a Kia e-Niro, but it is enough to travel if the recharges are planned well. As such, it is seen by a mechanic that is not that it breaks molds or that it has a technological superiority, but of which it is up to date. So much so that with it we have chosen one of the best reputable battery suppliers on the market, CATL. It is made up of packages of 18 modules, with 12 cells in each module, for a total of 216 cells. In turn, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 9 seconds, while the maximum speed is limited to 150 km / h.

Consumption

One of the great merits of Peugeot with this electric e-2008 that has attracted so much attention from users to be the car made to measure has to do with its consumption. Here, it is well worth highlighting this aspect, since it is currently one of the cars that are half between a low and medium consumption of the entire specification.

With measurements between 14.3 and 17.6 kWh / 100kmroughly, the lion’s signature says, for its part, that if you opt for a smoother ride, we’ll still get even better numbers. In addition, as soon as regenerative braking is used, it will be possible to approach real autonomy values ​​close to those announced by the manufacturer.

The electric unit, by the way, is associated with a single-speed automatic transmission. Their figures are discreet, but correct, since the car moves with the sufficient agility and alacrity, especially taking into account the urban character of the model.

Interior and finishes

And if you liked the outside, wait to see what it is like inside. We see it with an interior that also follows the new modern line of the latest Peugeot models. To begin with, the driving position in which the steering wheel stands out, which has the peculiarity, as in the e-208, of being small and positioned so that the indicators in front of the driver are above the steering wheel and are not visible between the radios of the same as in the rest of cars.

It is a configuration that you have to get used to, but it does not present excessive difficulties, among other things because the configuration possibilities of the seat and the steering wheel make the indicators visible to drivers of any height. With a more than good habitability, in it its great comfort predominates for the driver when getting behind the wheel, but also towards the co-pilot and the rest of the rear passengers.

As another of the singularities of the interior area, it is that it is provided with a raised instrument panel, in this case 3D, where the general arrangement of the controls, as well as the quality of materials and finishes, is quite good. Is that 3D instrumentation the one that leads to the information on a 10-inch touch screen. This is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, where the equipment and materials are the same as the traditional variants, confirming the desire to place the electric on the same level. Nor does the space on board change: the boot confirms a capacity of 405 liters, but loses ten under the cargo floor.

equipment

Following the line of the urbanite, the Peugeot e-2008 is offered in four equipment called Active, Allure, GT Line and GT. For customization there are various paint colors and different wheel designs. It can be completed with some optional elements, but in itself it is quite complete.

The most basic equipment, the standard equipment for the Peugeot e-208, is the Active. Name that also names it before the most common electric version. This is a series of equipment in which some are incorporated, such as the ones like 19 inch wheels, air conditioning, tire pressure control, six airbags, traction and stability control.

Second is the Allure, which would be like the second series to incorporate elements to the car (not extras). In your case, here we will see both 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic lighting, keyless start, automatic climate control and bluetooth audio input and LED daytime running lights.

The equipment GT Line It is an intermediate but that increases its prices considerably with respect to the first two. It is also specifically designed for sports inspiration. It features tinted rear windows, rear parking sensor, automatic emergency braking with radar and full-LED headlights.

The GT It is a sports version, but with even more precise details. It is the highest level of which it has a ten-inch touch screen, digital radio, 3d connected navigator, heated seats, keyless access, wireless smartphone charging and 17-inch wheels.

Additional features

On the other hand, and looking based on each version of equipment, we also find different modes that are eligible. It is true that, at the level of extras, we will not find many differences between the rest of the brand’s car ranges.

We will find two packs here: the Active, which is the same as the equipment line, where you can add aspects such as button start, dual zone climate control, DAB digital radio, the visibility package or the rear parking assistant.

Second, we have the Active + Pack, that this is the one that incorporates elements such as the different mirror caps, which also fold electrically. For the sports versions, both the GT and the GT Line, the extras are not available since all these compounds are already included.

Maintenance

Although everything has been done because so many electric cars as well as hybrids or plug-ins have easier maintenance than combustion cars, that does not mean that they do not need operations to be carried out. We see this, really, with the need to change certain parts. Or also liquids or components that due to their wear or degradation need to be replaced.

And, in most of these more modern vehicles, if an unforeseen break occurs, we would be talking more of a reliability failure than of maintenance. Obviously, and far from the conventional ones, there are numerous problems of not existing in electric vehicles. However, it is necessary that we do regular checkups for your electrical systems, including the battery, electric motor, and minor electronics.

In the case of Peugeot, the brand has with its e-2008 an initial maintenance of around 12,500 km or 1 year. in addition, It does not have a gearbox, nor a clutch, just as there are no elements such as pumps, valves, actuators, manifolds, alternator, starter, power and exhaust systems.

Guarantee

Another very important point, and one that is related to the aforementioned maintenance, is the guarantee. Currently, and although by law all must offer a legal minimum of two years, not all require or offer the same. And for what has to do with Peugeot, either. Yes indeed; presents the possibility of making it more extensive than other manufacturers.

In this way, if we go to buy a vehicle like the e-2008, we will benefit from the contractual guarantee for a period of two years. In the event of immobilization of the vehicle, this warranty covers the repair costs at the location of the breakdown or being towed to the nearest official workshop (within a maximum distance of 100 km).

At the same time, if we seek to take advantage of the warranty extension, the brand offers to extend it for a period of up to five more years.