It provides interesting details such as that it is based on the e-CMP platform of the extinct PSA group, something that makes it a cousin-brother of the Peugeot e-208, with whom it is so much compared. This means that it has a 50 kWh battery pack and an electric motor of 100 kW (136 hp) that make it homologate in the WLTP cycle a range of between 336 and 400 kilometers with a full charge. It has a fairly affordable price in relation to the market, possibly its most recognized aspect. Along with the e-208, there are other rivals such as the Nissan leaf or the electric Volkswagen Golf.

Type: 100% electric

Year of production: 2020

Price: 30,000 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 100 kWh

Autonomy: 336 km

Acceleration: 8.1 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

As we say, this 100% electric Opel Corsa-e is cataloged within the list of the compact, where it plays at a similar level to cars like the Peugeot e-208, surely its closest rival. And it is that from him you can see details that each one carries, especially in what has to do with their design levels.

Without losing an iota of the charm that Corsa have always carried, this electrified model is very well-suited for its more attractive lines, more rounded, and with a contour that makes it a visual image that is made with great pleasure. In it we see a more dynamic style than the previous generation, which starts with the advantage of having increased the width of its tracks by 12 millimeters.

But also in seven its wheelbase, and also having lowered its center of gravity to 57 mm, which is 10% less. As a differentiating factor, mount matrix headlights (just like Opel’s top models), making it the only B-segment car to offer them.

In it you see a front with personality with sharp headlamps that end in a discreet central air intake dominated by the symbol of the brand’s shield lightning bolt. Lower down in the generous bumper we find a large air intake limited underneath by an aggressive spoiler and flanked by the fog lamps for a package with a dynamic design.

Versions

Currently the sixth generation, presented in 2019. The sixth generation Opel Corsa is characterized by being a model developed 100% by the French PSA Group, now Stellantis (although, its development started in the hands of General Motors) and include for the first time, a version totally electric, called Opel Corsa-e.

So, the truth is that this is the first (and only) electrified specification we found. We do not have plug-in or hybrid engines, although it can be said that it is a step forward towards models like the Mokka, the other big ‘e’ of the German house.

In this sense, beyond the new generation, there are three gasoline variants, a 1.2 atmospheric 75 hp and a 1.2 T that yields 100 and 130 hp, and a single diesel option, the 1.5D 100 hp. The two Turbo petrol variants can be fitted with a modern 8-speed automatic gearbox (EAT8).

Motor and batteries

Meanwhile, and approaching directly to its entrails, what we see is that this Opel Corsa-e is an interesting alternative to diesel and gasoline engines. For the propeller, an electric motor of 100 kW (the equivalent of 136 hp maximum power) and 260 Nm of torque.

This thanks to its good 50 kW batteries, is able to offer 336 kilometers of autonomy, although Opel points out that this can be increased to 400 km at the cost of reducing performance with the ECO mode. What does this mean? Well, the performance of the electric motor varies depending on the selected driving mode.

These are those of Sport, Normal and ECO. With each one of them changes the operation of the engine and other parameters such as the assistance of the steering, the operation of the air conditioning and the autonomy. In Sport mode the maximum power is 100 kW and with it activated, the Corsa-e can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds.

In other words, a Corsa-e in Sport mode accelerates eight tenths of a second faster than a previous generation Opel Corsa GSI, which had a 150 hp gasoline engine. The maximum speed in this mode is 150 km / h. While, in Normal mode, the maximum power is 105 CV and the maximum speed is limited to 130 km / h. The Eco mode is designed for those moments in which you want to be as efficient as possible. In Eco the maximum engine power is 80 CV and the maximum speed, 95 km / h.

Consumption

In terms of consumption, and although we have quite good benefits, it is true that their performance numbers are not highly higher than others in the same segment, despite having some fairly simple engines if we compare it with others of the competition.

Thus, this compact has a acceptable tour, which is not outstanding. Of course, the range will be lower when you have to brake and accelerate, although this is not reduced as much as in cars with a conventional engine.

In this aspect, what we see is that the Opel Corsa-e has an average consumption of 13.6 kWh / 100 km, as indicated by the brand. This data raises it to the table of the most energy efficient in its class, at the height, for example, of an urbanite like the Mitsubishi i-MiEV. In addition, it offers an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds, maintaining a constant torque throughout the spectrum of revolutions.

Interior and finishes

Regarding its interior, we have to say that we will hardly notice differences with any conventional Corsa, especially in regard to its interior space. From great habitability and enough space for everyone, except for the details of any electric car, everything is identical. This is something that is not bad, since it indicates that they have preferred to maintain their good conditions so as not to make you lose where you already won.

Where it does vary slightly is in the trunk capacity, which is a little lower in the Corsa-e: 267 versus 309 liters. With regard to technology, it should be noted that the standard equipment of any Opel Corsa-e is very extensive. Among the elements that are incorporated from the factory and at no extra cost, we find the traffic sign recognition system, the cruise control, the lane keeping assistant or the automatic emergency braking system.

With it we will find, for its part, that the steering wheel is also digital with a seven-inch screen with configurable graph much less showy than the Peugeot for example, but very informative and efficient. The full-size steering wheel is flattened at the bottom and covered with synthetic leather and finished with stitching.

equipment

Possibly, on the equipment, this electric Corsa is one of the cars that we will most know how to see the increase in this, more taking into account what had been the previous generation. And it is that here, the German brand has decided in recent times for upgrade equipment while increasing the quality of its interior, as we have seen previously.

Thus, with the premise of not overwhelming the driver too much, the brand has seen fit to supply different aspects that have been gaining more and more weight in today’s car technologies. Very close to what we will find in models like the Mokka, also purely electric, it incorporates a new console central, inherited from cars like the Grandland.

This is where its two available trim levels come in: the Edition and Elegance. Like the rest of Opel Corsa, the electric model can have a lane maintenance assistant and vehicle warning in the blind spot of the mirrors, a 7-inch (Multimedia Navi) or 10-inch (Multimedia Navi Pro) multimedia screen or headlights. Adaptive LEDs. IntelliLux LED.

It is also surprising that a model the size of the Opel Corsa-e has systems like the active cruise control, which not only keeps the speed of the vehicle constant, but also maintains a safe distance from the car in front of you.

Additional features

Along with the two levels of equipment mentioned above, the range of this model has some functions as extras that we can also ask for. In this, they stand out above all the traffic sign reader, speed limiter and control, trip computer and folding rear seat.

Also standard from the Edition are the front electric windows, central locking with control, lane change alert, pedestrian detector, pre-collision warning, multifunction steering wheel, sound system with screen, bluetooth, USB, 4 speakers, floor mats, etc. .

Among the most interesting options we must mention the LED matrix headlights (€ 600), automatic air conditioning (€ 250), leather upholstery (€ 2,000), Opel Connect (€ 300), wireless mobile charger (€ 200), Easy Entry Pack (€ 350), Parking Pack (€ 700 ), fixed panoramic roof (€ 850), etc.

Maintenance

Something to pay a lot of consideration, also as a very interesting sight when going from an internal combustion vehicle to another with a 100% electric branching, is the simple architecture of an electric motor. This reduces the chances of failure. In the case of Opel, as well as other manufacturers, its electric motor basically has a shaft, a rotor, the winding, the brushes, the bearings, the stator and the housing. And it only has one moving part: the rotor.

They also do not have a gearbox or clutch, just as there are no elements such as pumps, valves, actuators, manifolds, alternator, starter, power and exhaust systems. Even so, the brand continues because drivers continue to value some issues basic review for this Opel Corsa-e.

That’s where the drums come in. This is the most expensive of the compounds in a vehicle, since they are the ones that drive it to move. It is not that it needs scheduled maintenance, but, to increase its durability, the battery of the ‘Z’, endowed with lowers its useful capacity as protection method. This, in turn, maintains an extensive warranty for the brand. An initial maintenance at 12,500 km or 1 year is also contemplated.

Guarantee

There is another aspect that we will always have to monitor. And it is the type of guarantee that manufacturers offer us, especially seeing that an electric vehicle can suffer a setback with some of its main components. For this, a series of details enter.

For example, and as we have seen previously, for the modern urban the Germans present us with a guarantee on the batteries of 8 years or 160,000 km. In that time, at least 70% of its capacity will be conserved. In the event of an incident (breakdown, paint defect, body perforation), you can visit an official workshop with the maintenance and warranty manual.

Therefore, only an official technician can assess whether the defect can be repaired under the brand’s commercial warranty. Currently, by law, it does so within a framework 2 year legal. This will be without limit of mileage, both mechanically and in terms of paint and roadside assistance.