However, beyond its futuristic image, its interior technology, and its truly original concept, the truth is that, at least in the first versions that are found today in our streets, what is observed is that it is created for a rhythm more urban life than anything else. So much so that they have taken this level to the maximum from a still limited autonomy of just 220 kilometers. It is true that versions are expected to arrive, such as 2022, with which these numbers could increase. Without winning in its price, it has a power of 113 kW (154 hp) and its closest rivals are the Fiat 500e, the Peugeot e-208, the Opel Corsa-e and the Renault Zoe.

Type: 100% electric

Year of production: 2019

Price: 39,000 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 113 kW

Acceleration: 8 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

As we say, this Honda model, the Honda-e, is a really futuristic and enjoyable vision for all, but one that also shares some vintage symptoms. In fact, it is the brand itself that addresses him as a ‘neoretro’ style of great quality. And for a sample, what we have on the outside, as we can see.

Clearly minimalist, is designed for an eminently urban use. The very clean and simple lines of its bodywork, the nice LED headlights, which are exactly the same at the front and the rear, and the retractable front door handles stand out and stand out.

The front stands out for that faired grille that is made up of a black piece that contrasts perfectly with the rest of the bodywork. There are those circular headlights, which are integrated into that molding, while the charging socket is located in the peculiar opening of the hood. On the side highlights the absence of conventional rear view mirrors, where instead there are interior cameras or screens. Designed for the city, it measures 3.8 meters long, 1.5 meters high and 1.7 meters wide, which makes it fully enter the utility segment.

Versions

In this sense, the Honda-e we are talking about is a car that, although it was born in 2019, there are already higher versions that will arrive soon and of which we already know some details of its own. As such, the base will be the same as the one that concerns us, although it is observed that we will probably have greater autonomy with it and, perhaps, better mechanical performance.

The one we review this time is the one in our streets, which has a 113 kW motor, the equivalent of 154 hp of power, all with a weak autonomy of 220 kilometers and that is linked to a rear wheel drive. Therefore, and if there is any point that could not convince at the moment, it is that autonomy under the WLTP cycle, which will be its greatest disadvantage against its rivals.

The other is the alternative version that comes with it: the 100 kW (with 136 hp engines). Likewise, for 2022 a version in the older brother style is also expected due to its great mechanical skills, but also structural. It will be ‘eN 2022’, this time with SUV size dimensions. It will go on sale in the spring of 2022 and will therefore be the second battery-powered car of the Japanese brand after this ‘e’.

Motor and batteries

It is clear that the Honda-e is a city car, and when we talk about its battery or its autonomy, the brand insists that no more is needed in a car with this approach. Its lithium-ion battery has 35.5 kWh of useful capacity, the cells are manufactured by Panasonic and it has liquid cooling.

These batteries are what move the car through a 113 kW (154 hp) electric motor. From rear-wheel drive, the Honda-e generates 315 nm of torque and an instantaneous acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.3 seconds. Created with a sporty character, it is capable of offering exceptional levels of comfort, although those that may require greater autonomy, perhaps, its 220 kilometers of actual travel may be a bit short.

In addition, Honda assures that this vehicle will offer a driving dynamics above the average of this type of vehicle, a perfect combination between performance and efficiency, spiced up with a very sporty driving. An automatic gearbox will take care of managing the system, including the different retention modes. With the steering wheel paddles we can manage how much regenerative braking we want to apply.

Consumption

In terms of consumption, it is by no means the most efficient electric. In fact, we can even find a higher expense than expected in this class of urban and compact vehicles. So much so that it is easy for the average consumption, with average use between the city and the highway, to be around the 18 kWh / 100 km, coinciding with the approved consumption. If we introduce motorway journeys into the equation, we would be around 20 kWh / 100 km.

Anyway, as the brand itself emphasizes, it is possible to go down from the 17.5 kWh barrier to 100 kilometers (in the city) as long as let’s change our way of driving and let’s watch the speed, making everything a little smoother. Given this, with the Honda-e it will also be feasible in certain cases to exceed those 220 kilometers without exceeding 90 or 100 km / h and without dispensing with the air conditioning, which remains from 6 to 8 kilometers from the initial calculation when it is connected.

Interior and finishes

For sure, its interior will be one of the aspects that you like the most about this car (if not the most). The reason, as we said at the beginning, is that it is completely different from any other model on the market. According to the Japanese brand, it has been designed in such a way as to remind the living room of a house. It is of a more than enough habitability.

This can be seen in the design of the dashboard, which appears to be a piece of furniture, with a finish that simulates wood, although it is not really, but it is very well made and is of good quality. The design of the aerators is reminiscent of cars from the seventies and eighties. The center console is small, but very functional, with physical buttons.

Above the dashboard, which is reminiscent of the ‘furniture’ in our house, there are up to five digital displays, which constitute the authentic main elements of the interior. In the corners we have the mirror screens. And it is that no; In this concept we do not have common rear-view mirrors, but screens that will do their job.

Behind the wheel, an 8-inch screen that acts as instrumentation. And in the center, two 12.3-inch screens for the multimedia system, one for the driver and one exclusively for the passenger. This is where a sixth screen is located, which is the interior rear-view mirror that projects the image of a camera located on the rear window. As if this were not enough, it maintains a state-of-the-art multimedia system that allows you to control the navigator, the audio equipment, the telephone, configure the different driving aids, check the status of the batteries and use mobile applications. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and can also be managed through voice commands, responding to the command ‘Ok, Honda’.

equipment

As we say, the interior is the aspect that attracts the most attention and that most wins all those interested. And is not for less. Its technological space is impressive at all levels. But, in addition, it is possible to add to all this some more equipment levels.

There are three, including the basic one that presents the aforementioned indoor screens: two to illustrate the images collected by the exterior cameras that act as rear-view mirrors. Two for the multimedia system, one for the driver and one for the passenger. And one last screen for the instrument cluster.

Then come the two levels that complete it, Base and Advance, which do not involve excessive changes at the equipment level except for the assisted parking and the heated steering wheel. Both finishes bring with them a very even and complete equipment. Among the list, it is worth noting not only the digital presentation of the dashboard, but also a multitude of functions such as the navigator, the sunroof, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360º camera, LED headlights, remote systems, WiFi on board, and of course a long list of active safety elements and driving aids that guarantee great safety for occupants and pedestrians.

Additional features

Beyond the equipment levels that we can see, we can also include some more than surprising extras in this car from the house of Tokyo. A specific case has to do with the single pedal driving system that Honda has wanted to incorporate. This is the one that allows you to accelerate and brake using only the accelerator.

Thus, when this pedal is pressed, the car moves normally; while when the foot is raised, there is an automatic regenerative braking that slows the vehicle, in this case, rear-wheel drive. The Sport mode setting offers faster throttle response. It is a type of addition that can be added to the rest of the equipment or, directly, dispense with it.

Maintenance

Moving on to what has to do with the forms of maintenance, this electric ‘e’ not only saves money on fuel: maintenance costs are reduced by up to 35% compared to a car with a combustion engine. Because it is true that the technology they equip is very sophisticated.

In this way, as the brand emphasizes, this type of car has around 60% fewer parts than a conventional car, so there are fewer elements subject to wear and tear and are cheaper to maintain. For example, brakes wear less thanks to technologies such as regenerative braking.

In the case of Honda, it establishes the review criteria for every 10,000 kms tours. Based on what it establishes, we must review the following points:

Tires (special attention to alignment, rotation and wear)

(special attention to alignment, rotation and wear) Pills Brake .

. Review of levels .

. Change of filters.

Guarantee

In the case of guarantees, Honda maintains several sections with it. In the first place, and although by law it is two years, those of Tokyo count for us to have with him up to three years. During this period, the brand provides us with a repair or replacement in the event of a fault derived from a factory defect.

With her we will have a complete intervention service Free basics that include the repair or replacement of defective parts, as well as labor and supplies that are needed from the date of delivery. It also protects your vehicle against paint-related defects (valid for 36 months).

There are also other guarantees for the body in the case of rust drilling from the inside to the outside. Thus, they will repair or replace any part perforated by rust for 12 years from the date of delivery of the vehicle.