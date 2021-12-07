And the truth is that he did. After its premiere in 2012 it became one of the most popular of the electrified variant, with performance levels well below what we know today, but with more than acceptable responses for what were the first generation electric vehicles of that time. Currently It is made in Spain, specifically at the Valladolid plant.

However, little by little, and given the good attention it received, years later the diamond brand knew how to evolve it in its proper measure to give it a quite novel approach. It did so between 2016 and 2017, where it was shown with some aesthetic differences that made it more modern and with a mechanics that deepened autonomy, without exceeding the 100 kilometers of route. Its main rivals are the KTM E3W, the Seat Minimó, the Toyota Ultra Compact BEV or the aforementioned Eli Zero.

Guy: 100% electric

Year of production: 2012

Price: 11,000 euros

Capacity: 2 places

Power: 4-8 kW

Autonomy: 100 km

Design

The Renault twizy It is Renault’s smallest option as a fully electric option and alternative to get around the big cities. Thanks to its content, size and differentiating design, this two-seater electric car makes it different. Therefore, if your trips are by city, with it we will have the ease of finding parking thanks to its small size.

Its exterior design focuses on a drop-type body, a pair of halogen headlights up front, a Renault emblem, a heavy-duty plastic bumper, 13-inch aluminum wheels, scissor doors, and a rear end with a single rear skull that perfectly complements your futuristic look.

There are several reasons why you do not have and will not have windows. Including windows would have increased the weight of the doorsAs well as it would have made the cabin narrower and claustrophobic. In addition, in such a small environment the windows would continuously fog up. Anyway, some particular features are completed very well through a fairly simple line, which is not ugly. It measures 2.3 meters long, 1.2 meters wide and 1.4 meters high.

The two available seats are located one behind the other and the rear passenger is seated with his legs spread. Closer to a scooter Otherwise, to get behind the wheel of the Twizy you have to put aside any other experience in small vehicles. The Twizy is different and cannot be compared. The advantages are many given its short length and manageability, in addition to not being necessary to use a helmet. However, in winter you have to be warm and have gloves on hand. And if it rains it is easy to get wet.

Versions

The Renault Twizy has the honor on its back of being the first fully electric car of the French brand in 2012, a small single-occupant utility vehicle that is a mixture of car and motorcycle thanks to its design and characteristics. Likewise, and although it has been with us for almost a decade, its few updates and versions do not differentiate it too much.

We thus have with him two types of models, two versions of the Renault Twizy that, although it is provided with similar powers, allows us to choose between different maximum speeds. Yes indeed; their autonomies are practically the same, so their benefits and performance will not show many changes.

One is the Twizy 45, which can be driven with the moped license as it performs with 4 kW power (about 5 CV), and the Twizy 80, from 11 kW (17 hp), Drivable with the A1 motorcycle license. The denominations for the maximum speed reached by each version, 45 and 80 km / h, respectively.

Motor and batteries

Looking closely at its insides, this Renault Twizy is a model that, without highlighting too much for details, its types of engines are not too complex, beyond its technical specifications. As such, this company, the diamond, does so with two performance offers that, as we have seen, are limited to two different electric motors.

The first, called 45, is a propellant that offers 4 kW, the equivalent of 5 hp of power, and the second, called 80, which is capable of developing 11 kW, about 17 hp. Both engines are coupled to a reduction gearbox with one forward and one reverse gear.

In terms of autonomy, the Twizy 45 has a 100-kilometer range, while the Twizy 80 is capable of reaching 90 kilometers of travel on a single charge. On the other hand, the Renault Twizy is rear-wheel drive and does not have power steering, as well as ABS or ESP. As for its battery, this model uses a 14Ah unit and measures similar to a motorcycle.

Consumption

It is true that it is a very interesting product designed for the cities of the present and the future, increasingly dense, crowded with cars, with problems to move and park, through which we move most of the time alone, and where we need to consume less energy and stop polluting the air.

Therefore, and coming directly from its very small engines, its consumption is really high, a point that is not exactly to the liking of users. This is because you have to draw more power out of a very small motor. In real conditions, version number 45 travels between 80 and 100 km and version 80 between 48 and 72 km. Hence its expenditure figures per 100 km they are older.

In this, the first, the one that reaches 45 kilometers per hour, consumes around 58 Wh / km, while the one that reaches 80 km does so over about 63 Wh / km. Without the possibility of fast recharging, the time required for a full charge is 3 and a half hours with a conventional power outlet, something that limits its possibilities.

Interior and finishes

We said it before, but for the appearance of the interior it is necessary to comment: it is not tested with any other category. Therefore, and although they are a two-seater, and of which it is possible that two people go in it, at the time the comforts are not so much. The passengers, in fact, travel in the same configuration of a motorcycle: one behind the other.

Therefore, if what you are looking for is comfort … your habitability is not exactly good. Driving through the city, and on sunny days, the Twizy is very pleasant and the driver travels quite protected from the wind – although not from noise or smells.

However, on the highway, with rain and a low ambient temperature (it does not have heating for electricity reasons), ask that we wear gloves to drive it. Users say that putting their hands behind the wheel of it is like driving a car with the windows down all the way.

equipment

Compared to the first of 2012, the current model has grown in a subtle way in its dimensions, both exterior and interior, being now practically the same as those of the Seat Minimó, but a slightly larger than the Eli Zero. We see it with a single equipment system, perhaps what we least like about the interior.

Comfortable, modern and safe, the Renault Twizy still has some aspects that are not completely liked by everyone. It is also normal, since its measures do not allow it to be equipped in a greater way towards new technological systems, as can be seen in other electrified cars in the house (100% electric and hybrid).

Therefore, we cannot expect too much equipment. In it we will find a music player with two speakers, a USB input compatible with Apple devices, Bluetooth connection, hands-free, digital speedometer -with monochrome display-, 12 V power socket, reverse sensor and horn.

Additional features

When it comes to extras, we have with him a car that it doesn’t go much further. Only, as the brand says, some elements that do not come from the factory can be integrated, but that is not something that we could not find in any car that we find on a day-to-day basis, even the most classic ones.

Thus, it is added a new turning radius, of only 3.4 meters, in which this Renault Twizy offers a unique driving experience. Thanks to this unusual turning radius, the vehicle becomes a car that is not only drivable but also very reactive. You live better in the city with him. Ahead, its frontal airbag protects you in the event of a collision. It also allows you to add another four discs to your standard brakes to ensure premium braking comfort.

Maintenance

About its maintenance, and if we are used to conventional cars, we have to know that these they don’t suffer as much wear, so this will be quite less. In the case of this Renault Twizy, it is the same as one of much larger dimensions. After all, it is still a purely electric vehicle.

Electric motors do not need a cooling system like combustion engines, but they do need cooling and therefore the coolant also needs to be changed. In the case of these, it is true that degrades less and it is not responsible for keeping the engine cold but other parts in which the heat affects its performance.

This, mainly, in the equipment where changes are made to the direct current stored in the batteries and the alternating current that the motors consume and generate. In the case of the French, these establish the review criteria for this two-seater for each 10,000 kms traveled.

Guarantee

When it comes to heading to a new car, the manufacturer is required by law to offer a two-year warranty. In those cases, in this case Renault, has the obligation to repair manufacturing defects and mechanical, electrical and electronic breakdowns of the vehicle free of charge, unless they are due to the wear of the parts.

Also, dealerships often offer a additional commercial warranty for several more years: 3, 5, 7 or up to 10. As a general rule, new services are added to make it more attractive to the user (roadside assistance, replacement vehicle, maintenance coverage, etc.) but it can also be reduced to aspects concrete (body corrosion, specific repairs …)

There, Renault’s is the same for all its models, whether they are the Twizy, the older, the Zoe … they do so by maintaining an official guarantee of two years, 24 months extendable up to 48 months (4 years). In what has to do with batteries, this one does it with a time of 8 years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first.