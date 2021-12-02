The second (and last) technological generation of the electric Golf comes with a greater autonomy, more power, new design details and a digitized inner world. This, together with prices that are not too high, makes it a very juicy model to take advantage of in the best way. It mounts an electrified propulsion system that delivers 100 kW (136 hp) and offers a real autonomy of 300 kilometers. Its main rivals are the Citroën ë-C4 and the Nissan Leaf.

Guy: 100% electric

Year of production: 2017-2020

Price: 25,000 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 100 kWh

Autonomy: 300 km

Acceleration: 9.6 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

The first point has to do with its design, which at first glance is none other than the one we are already used to in the always legendary Golf of a lifetime. However, it is also true that it reflects some interesting details that give it that touch of showiness that so much like in this type of more compact models for urban day-to-day life.

Thus, and conforming as a model with avant-garde techniques, also on the outside, it is found with very well pronounced lines in which highlights its frontal presence and various small contributions in the area of ​​the rear, especially in distance from the conventional or hybrid versions.

Therefore, in this regard, we can say that the best thing about the Volkswagen e-Golf is that it does not look like an electric car. While it is true that these years the trend of making electric cars with a debatable design has begun to change, for a long time manufacturers had accustomed us to the fact that the concept of an electric car was necessarily equivalent to a small car with strange shapes … and nothing to see.

Also, this version (the 2nd generation) is equipped with the latest technology. We see it in its full LED headlights that considerably reduce energy consumption, improve light quality and have a longer useful life than conventional ones; alloy wheels Astana made with ultralight material, sporty design LED taillights … in short, no matter where you look at it, the e-Golf represents a alternative design concept.

Versions

In this regard, and how this model focuses, we have some specification beyond the entirely electrical one. In fact, when it comes to electrified technology, we have two views: a first generation, that of 2017, and a more recent one, that of 2019-2020 that is carried to this day.

But anyway it should also be mentioned that there are other variants of this Volkswagen e-Golf. Apart from the classic combustion, there are also the conventional hybrids, HEV, such as the so-called ‘8’, 130 hp.

In the range there are other possibilities. One is the pure of gasoline, a block that is not lightly hybridized and is offered in two power levels: with 131 and 150 hp. Another is also maintained from the diesel side, here a single block of diesel that is available in two powers: 116 and 150 hp.

For the one that concerns us, we see that this e-Golf looks really good because, despite having some electric motors Smaller than others from the German brand, it is presented at levels that are quite consistent for what it has to do, for example, with fairly efficient consumption levels, as we will see later. Thus, the most recent, arrives with a power delivery of 100 kW (136 hp).

Motor and batteries

Approaching and getting fully inside, we know that the motorization of this concept is quite complete. The e-Golf is a car created from the seventh generation Golf, to which the combustion engine is replaced by an electric one that is powered by a battery pack that gives it a autonomy of 300 kilometers according to the WLTP homologation cycle.

In this way, this model has served as an advance for the brand, which is still an interesting option at this time. Assemble an electric motor that offers 100 kW, which would be an equivalent to 136 CV, and all the practicality and build quality of a Volkswagen.

This is done by inserting a lithium-ion battery of 35.8 kWh capacity. Under the same WLTP homologation conditions, we see that there are other rival models, such as the Nissan Leaf (2016-2018), which does so by allowing travel distances of up to 250 km, so this from the German car manufacturer is shown in this slightly higher sense.

With a curb weight of 1,510 kg, it offers impressive responsiveness, resulting in acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in about 9.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 150 km / h.

Consumption

It is true that their performance numbers are not highly higher than others in the same segment, despite having some fairly simple engines if we compare it with others from the competition or from the same house. Thus, this compact has an acceptable travel, which is not outstanding. Of course, the range will be lower when you have to brake and accelerate, although this is not reduced as much as in cars with a conventional engine.

All in all, the Volkswagen e-Golf consumes 12.7 kWh / 100 km, as indicated by the brand. This data raises it to the table of the most energy efficient in its class. In addition, it offers an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 10.4 seconds, maintaining a constant torque throughout the spectrum of revolutions.

It is seen in this way with reasonable figures in all cases and in the average, compared to the rest of the rivals. In progress, it responds to everything that we can ask a modern electrician. Accelerate decisively, it is well soundproofed (despite lacking mechanical noise) and is capable of carrying five occupants comfortably and solvently.

Interior and finishes

The interior is one of its most important aspects, and not because of the good technological systems it incorporates, which also, but because of the breadth of your space. This is something that makes it win integers, both for the comfort of the driver when it comes to getting behind the wheel, as well as for the co-pilot and other rear passengers who travel in it.

In it appears that great technology and innovationEspecially in ambient lighting, which will make every passing moment a very comforting experience. For its part, and in relation to the upholstery, we can choose between several options: perforated ‘Vienna’ gray leather, black perforated ‘Vienna’ leather or in black anthracite.

As for the handling systems, Volkswagen has equipped this electric with the latest innovations to offer you maximum safety and comfort on board. On the one hand, it shares the same technologies browser than other models such as the Passat, and incorporates inside the Discover Pro system headed by a 9.2-inch touch screen. It also stands out for its driving assistance assistants, among which is adaptive cruise control, with which to maintain speed and distances based on traffic.

equipment

Its interior, having a wide habitability, also makes it equipped with the best assistants. These are the ones that will make our driving much easier and safer. Such as the Front Assist with City Safe emergency braking function and pedestrian detection.

In any case, it is convenient to mention that there are not many equipment beyond the basic or standard equipment that it integrates from the factory. In the instrument cluster, the personalization that we have at our disposal from the steering wheel buttons includes the option to change the information that is displayed inside the dashboard.

In addition, it has a Discover Pro navigation system specially designed for the e-golf and consists of a 23.4cm (9.2 inch) color touch screen that provides information about the vehicle, as well as current consumption and energy recovery statistics.

Additional features

For the extras, and apart from the most basic, it has the parking assistant Volkswagen Park Assist, which maneuvers the e-Golf into park. Finally, it incorporates the blind spot detector that indicates the presence of vehicles around you and controls the side and rear areas when leaving a parking lot.

Along with this are some additions that go inside a second package. For example, here the system is present License of the Volkswagen e-Golf, which brings together the various connectivity services What Car-net Security & Service, Car-Net App-Connect and Car-Net Guide & Inform.

Furthermore, with the Car-Net Security & Service, We will be able to access the most important vehicle information from your smartphone, planning appointments, sending automatic notifications in the event of an accident, calls for breakdowns or online theft alarm systems. All information about the mobility on your smartphone.

Maintenance

All versions of this e-Golf, as well as those that carry hybrid technology, are models with a much lower starting price than the ID.4 or ID.3, the most pronounced 100% electric brothers of the Volkswagen class, this compared to many other electric cars that we can analyze.

This is mainly due to the fact that, without being precisely large cars, they present themselves in a very good way on the market. In any case, the fact that they have electric propulsion, good equipment, and powerful characteristic engines and general performance, does not make their maintenance too far from any other in their category.

Thus, what is noticeable is that the difference in the cost of this maintenance with respect to one of combustion is abysmal. The electric vehicle, in general, it is easier to keep in good condition than a conventional vehicle. According to the brands with electric models in their ranks, in an electric car, maintenance mainly includes: brake pads, fluids, tires, windscreen wiper blades, battery and cabin filter. According to Audi, the first maintenance must be done at 10,000 km.

Guarantee

When we buy a new car the manufacturer is required by law to offer a two-year warranty. From the date of registration and with no mileage limit, the brand has the obligation to repair manufacturing defects and mechanical, electrical and electronic breakdowns of the vehicle free of charge, unless they are due to wear and tear on the parts. This is what is known as a legal guarantee.

In parallel, dealerships often offer a additional commercial warranty for several more years: 3, 5, 7 or up to 10. As a general rule, new services are added to make it more attractive to the user (roadside assistance, replacement vehicle, maintenance coverage, etc.) but it can also be reduced to aspects concrete (body corrosion, specific repairs …)

There, Volkswagen’s is the same for all its models, whether they are e-Golf, hybrids, ID.3 … Thus, the group maintains an official guarantee of two years, 24 months extendable up to 48 months (4 years). In what has to do with batteries, this one does it with a time of 8 years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first)