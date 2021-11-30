So much so that it is designed to offer plenty of power together with a very low fuel consumption. On the other hand, and beyond its great benefits, the sedan version that we will review has a price that, without being precisely economical, does become affordable. This model presents powers that reach 319 CV through a fresh, renewed and very attractive image. Born in 2021, its main rival is the BMW 330e.

Guy: plug-in hybrid (PHEV) .

. Year of production: 2021

Price: 55,000 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 313 hp / 25.4 Kw / h

Acceleration: 6.6 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

Mercedes has always wanted its cars to be identified instantly, and with the C 300 it happens in the best way. Without losing an iota of the essence that characterizes the brand in each of its concepts and models, it has managed to renew itself on the outside (and inside) with a vision shiny, current and modern… But without leaving behind what can be seen in other cars in the house.

What we see is that with her have kept the front and the bumper, reminiscent of the current E-Class, and as usual, the grill, with the large three-pointed star and in the middle varies according to the equipment level. It retains the excellent aerodynamics, with a Cx of 0.24 in the saloon and 0.27 in the estate, the same as before.

But otherwise, and within the inevitable continuation spirit of its design, it remains at the level of its rivals. It measures 4.7 meters long and 1.8 meters wide, while its height stands at 1.4 meters. At the rear, the light clusters (for the first time split between the boot lid and wings) are reminiscent of those of the S-Class, here without a chrome profile between them, more horizontal and thinner than before. In addition, it now sports an AMG line with little chrome stars.

Versions

It is known for the great exposure that the star’s signature has. From Class A, Class B, E, C … and all with an alternative version that we can refer to. It happens, for example, with the 250e, also a plug-in hybrid, and it looks the same with the C, now with its 300 model.

This is why we also have his counterpart here. Being also a saloon, it corresponds more to the ranchera style, showing itself much larger in the rear area. But in general, we continue to see a car practically the same, except that this other version equips an engine that, although it combines PHEV technology, its motorization is of 300 hp.

In the case that concerns us, it is a vehicle that focuses especially on its great energy efficiency, where here it has a propulsion system that this time is 313 hp, all in a set with batteries that allow you to enjoy long trips at low consumption, as well as having distances in 100 electric mode per 100 km.

Motor and batteries

Getting deep into its guts, its motorization is one of the most complete in the field, especially considering how well it works when working together. Thus, what we see is that this Mercedes C 300 presents a four cylinder combustion engine turbocharged. Diesel, if any, is from the OM 654M family and gives 200 hp.

For the part that centers its electric motor, this is a permanent magnet synchronous, which gives 96 kW (the equivalent of 129 hp), and for which it is located inside the 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox, probably one of its most surprising characteristics. In total, a delivery of 313 CV.

Regarding this, it should also be noted that it works based on five driving modes that modify the operation of the propulsion system: Electric, Hybrid, Sport, Hold Battery and Individual. In all of them (except in Sport) it is possible to change the force of regenerative braking with some paddles that are behind the wheel. On the batteries, this star car integrates a unit of 25.4 kW / h of capacity, which achieves a remarkable electric autonomy, of around 100 km, greater than any of the C-Class hybrids. This makes it carry, in turn, the Zero emissions label of the DGT.

Consumption

Turning to what has to do with consumption, it is true that, having a larger engine, we will not have the figures of one that may be smaller (generally). Thus, with the Mercedes C 300 it happens that, being a plug-in hybrid, it does not lend itself in the same way as another of its kind.

Given this, and to get its maximum performance, the truth is that with it you should try to circulate always, or as long as possible, in electric mode. And that will require, among other things, that we get used to plugging it in every time we use our car and park it in our garage. Given this, as the brand points out, it is not a car that consumes too much, far from it.

But it is still somewhat far from those who present themselves at the head. Thus we find that it maintains a average consumption of 1.4 l / 100 kilometers. Although at first glance it may seem good for its category, it is significantly larger than another in its class, the B with the same gasoline engine, with 1.3 liters, turbo and electric motor, of 218 HP.

Interior and finishes

Another of the points where this car stands out most focuses on its interior. Not only because it equips – like the rest of the Mercedes – the latest technological innovations and equipment in great harmony with the digital avant-garde, but also because it is marked as a model in which it wins, widely, for its great interior habitability.

From there we have several very representative samples of models such as the S-Class. So much so that here it integrates the screens that preside over the interior, standard in all versions. It is a 12.3 ″ screen behind the wheel and another 11.9 ″ in the center of the cabin, the latter very complete and turned 6º towards the driving position to help the driver see it clearly.

There we find a stylish dashboard similar to that of the S, with that vertical central multimedia screen. The large digital instrument panel is like that of the E-Class. The basic format is 9.5 ″ already quite large, and the upper one is almost 12 ″, similar to the one in the box, but vertically. In addition, it is also configurable, with three presentation modes of new menus: navigation, support and service.

equipment

Regarding the equipment, the vehicle includes two fairly broad series. In it, the Premium stands out, with its upholstery one of the most favorable aspects of it. On the other hand, if we wish, we can opt for a leather upholstery, in the purest AMG style, the sportiest division. It will be there where the cabin is even more striking.

Among the equipment serial, this Mercedes C 300 plug-in hybrid includes a rear view camera with dynamic guidance lines, a tire pressure monitoring system, headlights and taillights with LED technology. All based on an Agility Control east undercarriage with selective damping system, driver fatigue detector and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Likewise, it is possible to access the second level, which incorporates 17 ″ alloy wheels in a five-twin-spoke design, an interior ambient lighting system and a multimedia system with 7 inch screen. With it, you can choose between two different bodies: saloon or Estate estate, the latter with higher prices.

One detail to keep in mind is that it rescues solutions that affect the dynamic behavior, like the directional rear axle, available only from September. This system allows the rear wheels to be turned up to 2.5º in the same direction or in the opposite direction to the front wheels to make it more agile at low speed (simulating a shorter battle) or in the same direction as the front wheels (simulating a greater battle).

Additional features

In conjunction with the equipment lines, it is observed that it integrates some extra options to complement the car. One of the favorable, and that stands out for the best situation of the driver, is what has to do with the blind spot assistant. This is the one that alerts the driver of the presence of other users on the road.

When the car is stationary, a light signal is activated in the mirrors as an alert. As long as when in circulation, you can intervene and act automatically brakes to avoid impact. If we look at it from the Premium, we also have the possibility of equipping the MultiBeam LED matrix lighting, although only with it the price of the vehicle is increased by € 578 more.

In this direction, Mercedes has been able to adapt to all preferences with the C 300. This has been done because, in addition to being able to choose the touch controls of the rest of the equipment (screen, multimedia system …), we can physically control. This will be both on the dashboard and for the center console and for the steering wheel

Maintenance

It is true that these types of cars are usually very reliable. But in the case of electric and plug-in hybrids, these are even more so. This is for no other reason than because do not need so many liquid and mobile elements as the conventional ones do, in addition to the fact that its interior scheme is much simpler.

This makes your maintenance is less and, in most cases, considerably cheaper. However, Mercedes estimates that the service battery of this C 300 is changed every four years, while in the gasoline or diesel versions it is not a component with a preset life.

This is also seen with the change of the belt, which is shortened from 120,000 to 90,000 km or 6 years. The rest of the components have very similar interventions programmed and there is no maintenance marked for the electric propulsion system. Diesel does schedule, although in the very long term, more complex interventions, such as replacing the timing belt or checking the particulate filter.

Guarantee

Finally, the guarantees. And is that a plug-in hybrid like the Mercedes C 300 is ideal for drivers who want the maximum flexibility. On the one hand, an electric motor for daily life, for example, to travel to the office optimizing costs and in a sustainable way.

It is optimal for regular trips of medium length to work, in which the kilometers traveled in electric mode predominate. On the other hand, these vehicles offer maximum autonomy and flexibility for long journeys. Hence, we have fairly long warranty periods.

Thus, by law manufacturers are obliged to provide a minimum of 2 years, something that the brand has not wanted to exceed too much. He does it for those two years or 200,000 kilometers (whatever happens before). There is also another 12-year guarantee against perforation due to body corrosion.

Coverage begins on the day of delivery of the vehicle or on the date of registration (if earlier) and is not limited by mileage. Additionally, if we change the tires in one of the brand’s workshops, we will obtain free insurance against punctures, breaks, deformations or blowouts.