With respect to the previous model, the changes are important. This model is More powerful, with a combined delivery of between 156 and 367 hp for gasoline, and 160 to 330 hp for diesel. In addition, it does so with a contained consumption, much lower than others of its same class, and with a very high energy efficiency, especially through its electric motor and batteries. Its rivals are the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Volvo S60 …

Guy: plug-in hybrid (PHEV) .

. Year of production: 2019

Price: 63,000 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 156-367 hp

Acceleration: 5.9 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

At first impression, we have with the Mercedes E-Class an aesthetic that follows what is seen in other models of the house. Without going any further, it reveals several fragments of models such as the GLA, or the A 250e, both also plug-in hybrids.

It does so by premiering a new design that stands out well for its redesigned headlights, in LED technology, lamps also with a new and interesting design, a single slat front grille with chrome details, or bumpers that look new forms and include chrome or gloss black trim.

Now, the body color palette features three new options, called Cirrus Silver (silver), Graphite Gray (gray) and Mojave Silver (silver). The tire offering has also been increased, and now includes some with a more streamlined styling. Further changes can be seen at the rear of the saloon. For example, a new bumper, two-element taillights and a new trunk lid have been incorporated.

Versions

In detail, as we mentioned, with it we can find different formats and engines. First of all, the highlight is that now we can choose between a total of seven plug-in hybrid specs and a diesel for this Mercedes E-Class. It is true that, in the case of the first, they are all those that are present in gasoline and diesel, but it exemplifies the great diversity of mechanics that we have.

The supply of engines ranges from 115 to 270 kW (156 and 367 hp) in the case of gasoline mechanics and between 118 and 243 kW in the case of diesel (160 and 330 hp). In addition, for the first time, it is completed with a four-cylinder petrol group (M 254) equipped with an integrated second-generation starter alternator, with up to 15 kW of additional power.

For their part, these models have a 48-volt on-board network. For its part, the engine line is completed by diesel OM656 six-cylinder. Exhaust gas aftertreatment has been expanded on this version and on the four-cylinder OM 654.

Motor and batteries

As we said, and beyond which are all these seven specifications, Mercedes presents two very interesting engine blocks with their PHEV variants for the E-Class saloon. It is made up of gasoline versions between 156 and 367 CV, diesel between 160 and 330 hp to which will be added plug-in hybrid versions with a higher capacity battery.

It was here that a four-cylinder petrol engine was released that is equipped with an alternator-starter motor (ISG), which is capable of providing up to 15 kW (20 hp) of additional power and 180 Nm of torque. Logically, this ‘mild-hybrid’ solution has a 48 V electrical system.

Likewise, the transmission is the automatic with 9G-TRONIC torque converter, nine relations, which integrates both the electric motor and the electronic management module or the cooling system of the transmission itself. With an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / in just 5.9 seconds, it reaches a maximum speed of 250 km / h.

Consumption

It is all these engines that offer, for its part, that the consumption of this plug-in hybrid is quite similar to that of the rest of its competition, especially seen in comparison with the Mercedes GLC, but especially with cars like the Audi A6. Thus, this homologates a combined consumption (WLTP cycle) of between 4.6 and 4.9 liters / 100 km.

In your case, as the Stuttgart brand indicates, if you make many short and separate routes (enough for the electrical system to lose temperature), consumption rises considerably and, consequently, autonomy is less. Electricity consumption it is very sensitive to the use made of the accelerator.

To optimize autonomy, you have to get used to letting the car pick up speed little by little, despite how pleasant it is to feel the instantaneous and linear acceleration of the electric motor. According to its approval, it has 50 km of autonomy in electric mode.

Interior and finishes

If we look inside, we are going to find a Mercedes E-Class where technology abounds. Of course, being treated as a saloon, this specification means that we now have a much larger space, a habitability more than important for all users, both for the convenience of the driver when getting on the wheel, as well as the co-pilot and other rear passengers.

As such, the cabin is practically identical to that of the non-plug-in versions, but the trunk is much smaller and less usable due to the space occupied by the battery, which is placed behind the rear seats. In this way, and as something very remarkable, the trunk of the saloon goes from 540 to 370 liters capacity.

Of the cars that rival it, Mercedes’ E-Class plug-in hybrid has the smallest trunk. It thus presents a multimedia system that has various specific menus that allow you to consult very precisely elements such as the consumption of each energy source for a specific route or period of time, program different parameters of recharges (such as the time you want to start) or check your progress.

It also forms an MBUX infotainment system, which makes use of the augmented reality to help us navigate and we can communicate with the car through natural conversation.

equipment

In relation to the interior, and speaking of another aspect that is worth mentioning, is the equipment of this Mercedes E-Class. Here some new front seats of sporty cut, with a new interior design of the central part of the backrest, depending on whether you are looking for greater comfort or a more sporty treatment.

In addition, the electrical adjustment and regulation of the position of the seats takes into account the height of the driver and passenger, adjusting the most optimal and comfortable driving position. Meanwhile, the ENERGIZING comfort control is a relaxation option that varies the colors and intensity of the ambient lighting, also playing music.

In the field of driving assistants, the package Intelligent Drive It has a new ‘Active Speed ​​Limit Assistant’, which considers the navigation data to adapt the speed when approaching roundabouts, curves, intersections, even acting predictively when receiving traffic alerts.

Additional features

As for its extras, we can also count on the two mentioned above, the Premium and the AMG. In both cases it is presented with a new lighting section in which the High Performance LED lighting makes his appearance. With it we will light in a way providing security in our movements.

On the other hand, and if we focus on the Premium category, we also have the possibility of equipping the MultiBeam LED matrix lighting, which increases the price of the vehicle by 578 € more. One of the most favorable points is that in its Premium extras, Mercedes has managed to adapt to all preferences. This has been done because, in addition to being able to choose the touch controls of the rest of the equipment (screen, multimedia system …), we can control it physically. This will be both on the dashboard and for the center console and for the steering wheel.

Maintenance

Today cars they are usually very reliable, but in the case of electric and plug-in hybrids this is something that is done even more. This is because they do not need as many liquid and mobile elements as conventional ones do, in addition to the fact that their interior scheme is much simpler.

This means, in the same way, that its maintenance is less and, in most cases, considerably cheaper. All in all, Mercedes estimates that the service battery of this E-Class will be changed every four years, while in the gasoline or diesel versions it is not a component with a preset life.

This is also seen with the change of the belt, which is shortened from 120,000 to 90,000 km or 6 years. The rest of the components have very similar interventions programmed and there is no maintenance marked for the electric propulsion system. Diesel does schedule, although in the very long term, more complex interventions, such as replacing the timing belt or checking the particulate filter.

Guarantee

A very interesting aspect of this car, and also all Mercedes in general, is that we can count on very high levels of guarantees. In the first place, those of the star brand point out that we can be up to two years covered, which is the minimum of what the law indicates.

It is a philosophy that is the same with the rest of the cars in the house, in addition to a extended warranty covering high battery voltage. Where they do spread is in the 5 years of roadside assistance. Where appropriate, they do so with a five-year paint coverage and another for corrosion protection.

Also included are 12 years of anti-perforation protection. This commercial warranty includes other two years warranty on spare parts and original accessories. Additionally, if we change the tires in one of the brand’s workshops, we will obtain free insurance against punctures, breaks, deformations or blowouts.