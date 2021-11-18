Therefore, we can say that it is a smart car It is configured with the latest systems and with an exclusive approach that has the particularity of launching a new design line. Among its qualities, its great autonomy stands out, with which it will be capable of traveling between 600 and 630 km, its all-wheel drive and final power of 385 kW (523 hp). Its closest rivals are the Audi e-tron and the Mercedes EQC.

Guy: 100% electric

Year of production: 2020

Price: 85,000 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 385 kWh

Autonomy: 600 km

Acceleration: 5 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

We cannot start with another more distinctive feature than the great and detailed image of this BMW iX. It is probably one of the most differentiated aspects that we can appreciate in any vehicle in the house, and only in comparison with a few that are on the market.

A completely new style that we are already seeing in some of the future BMW X8 and the future 7 and i7 Series that are already leaving a good account of completely new features, breaking with the canon that currently prevails. If we will see an important change from the front, the iX presents the new generation of taillights, one more twist that also confers a more luxurious and muscular appearance.

Imposing and with many small gestures, it has a size of 4.9 meters long, 1.9 meters wide and 1.6 meters high, while its battle is 3 meters. Its design highlights a silhouette that reaches the rear, where it presents a very careful minimalism, as is the case with all of its headlights, both front and rear. This exterior stands out for its gigantic grill with kidneys in vertical position and a side view that is signed by almost rectangular wheel arches. In summary; a completely new and large design that leaves no one indifferent.

Versions

Being the first of his generation, does not have siblings who can accompany the range. It is true that this BMW iX starts with some ideas and images from which its cousin such as the Concept i4 may be, which is the electrified saloon of the house, with 390 kW, and that set the course for the following electric cars from the German manufacturer.

Two versions will be offered at launch. One is the iX xDrive40, with two electric motors that deliver 243 kW (326 hp) and it mounts 71 kWh batteries that give it a range of 425 kilometers. But there is also the iX xDrive50, which is the one that generally concerns us in this file.

It does so with a dual-engine, four-wheel drive setup, but with a power of 385 kW (523 hp) and a battery that is much larger, with a net capacity of 105.2 kWh (one of the largest on the market). This is the one that allows a range of between 600 and 630 kilometers.

Likewise, there is the possibility that updates to this car (which will continue to be developed), will come with a series of additional kits or packs for what will be the entire electrical system. This would be like a ‘patch’ that will allow increase powers or improve pure performances. In any case, this is still an idea that is not expected to serve until, at least, in the second half of next 2022.

Motor and batteries

Considered as the technological flagship of the German brand, it is the most evolved production model that BMW puts on sale this year. In addition to being a 100% electric car, this model shows the latest innovations that will soon reach the rest of the range. Much of these are focused on its bowels, where we have a whole engine and batteries of great consideration. Sure, matching the rest of the car.

In this way, both versions are mainly composed of two electric motors and a high-voltage battery. This kit gives it a total power of 385 kW, the equivalent of 503 hp. These, for their part, are powered by the energy stored in a 105.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The speed it reaches in both cases is 200 km / h, and it goes from 0 to 100 km / in just 5 seconds.

Of course; Being of greater capacity, it also accesses a power of much faster charging: up to 195 kW in direct current. To this, BMW says that this iX can be connected to the 11 kW Wallbox, where in 11 hours it will be completely ready, but it is compatible with stations of up to 200 kW with which it adds 120 kilometers of range in 10 minutes and goes from 10 to 80% of its capacity in 35.

Consumption

As with all electric vehicles, as it has more performance and higher performance motors, as well as super important batteries, this model has the disadvantage that suffers more than the others in aspects such as consumption. It is normal; the higher the delivery capacity, the more the vehicle spends.

And the fact is that the two electric motors that it is equipped with are powered by that battery of more than 100 kWh, which should allow it to register a range of more than 600 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. So that’s when consumption levels lend a little higher than most.

It does so by recording combined electrical energy consumption of 21 kWh per 100 kilometers under the WLTP test cycle, although as the brand says, if we are careful for a smoother ride and on easier terrain, it is possible to go down to 19-19.5 kwh / 100 km, at most. Compared to other cars in the ‘zero emissions’ category, it falls slightly above the 19.5 kWh for the Audi e-tron or the 18.8 kWh per 100 kilometers spent by the Jaguar I-Pace. Its figure is much higher than that of the Tesla Model S 100D, with which 16.4 kWh is obtained per 100 kilometers.

Interior and finishes

And if its exterior and its striking design have called you, wait to see the interior. As we said, it is a car that has been equipped with the latest technological developments, both for a more efficient and comfortable driving, and to control the vehicle itself from the inside. This through new techniques, such as iDrive, which make it that smart car we mentioned.

Upon entering, he responds with a instruments panel, which has a size of 14.9 inches, which is joined by the screen of the center console, this 12.3 inches. With a curved, touch screen and compatible with voice commands, the infotainment system and the graphics of the Bmw iX are new generation. The brand ensures that its use is intuitive.

It does it all from an assortment of physical buttons (not digital, like the Concept i4), which allow you to operate the parameters available on the center console. However, the firm has decided to resort to a hexagonal flywheel, designed not to compromise the visibility of the instrument panel. For sure, the great habitability that it has is strengthened here, being very spacious for all attendees, both for the driver and its start-up at the wheel, as well as for the rest of the passengers. The trunk is 500 liters.

equipment

As for the equipment, and in clear relation to the rest of the electric models, called ‘i’ by the German house, it has one of the most complete in the range. It does so with up to four levels. As standard it has the finish Atelier, and has the optional Loft, Lodge and Suite. Key combinations and inserts change. Its origin is recycled or renewable, let’s not expect aluminum, walnut or carbon fiber inserts.

For example, in the Loftwhich includes the Sensatec ‘Electronic’ Carumgrau cloth seats, velor floor mats and the Tron-style multifunction steering wheel, is quite adequate. In any case, this can increase about 3,500 euros plus the final price of the vehicle. In the case of suite room, the top-of-the-line, costs twice as much, but comes with Stellaric Dalbergiabraun / Schwar natural leather seats.

In addition, something very characteristic of its technology is 5G compliant, since its internal computer is capable of processing twice the information from the vehicle’s external sensors. It also debuts the BMW Digital Key Plus, which allows you to open and start the car almost automatically when you sit on the wheel.

Additional features

One of the most favorable points is that in its Premium extras, BMW has managed to adapt to all preferences. This has been done because, in addition to being able to choose controls of the rest of the equipment (screen, multimedia system …), we can control it physically. This will be both on the dashboard and for the center console and for the steering wheel.

The eDrive Zones feature and ‘geofencing’ technology, thanks to which the car chooses whether to operate in hybrid or electric mode depending on where it is traveling.

Maintenance

Electric cars like this do not have gearboxes for the most part, with a simple gear system that transmits power to the wheels, as well as a differential. These transmissions have a fixed ratio and do not have a reverse gear, since to go backwards it is enough to reverse the polarity of the electric motor.

With regard to 100% electric, this BMW iX, it should be mentioned that its simplicity is a fundamental aspect in what is mechanics, especially because we hardly have any wear elements. Its basic elements that compose it are electric traction such as the electric motor itself, the power electronics or the on-board charger, these of which do not need any type of maintenance.

Yes indeed; like anything, they need your care. For this reason, the firm recommends sending it for review. every 10,000 kilometers to check the different levels of tires, cabin filters, brushes, brake fluid …

Guarantee

This is an important point, especially at the time of purchase. Although by law the warranty is two years, As a fixed official guarantee and a maximum of seven, there are brands and manufacturers who are happy to extend them up to four, five or six years, depending on each case.

With the German brand we have exactly that approach. What BMW does here with the iX is to offer a full warranty that is deployed to the rest of the models, including this 2020 BMW Concept i4. Those in Munich do it with three years or 200,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

This covers the cost of parts and labor of the repairs that may arise as a consequence of any duly diagnosed fortuitous breakdown. It also has the following characteristics: it is passed on to the next owner, it is valid in the brand’s authorized workshops around the world and original spare parts are used. There is also a 3-year warranty on paint and 12 against corrosion.