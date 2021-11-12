It is true that it has an image quite similar to other cars in the house, both purely electric and combustion or hybrid models. And it is that Audi has wanted with him to follow the aesthetic line of the rest of the models of the factory of the German state of Bavaria. Anyway, what is most and best hidden in him is in his guts, this with a combined propulsion system that delivers a total power of 367 hp with an autonomy in electric mode of 62 km. Very well to consider, its closest rivals are the Mercedes GLC, the BMW X3 or the Jaguar F-Face.

Guy: plug-in hybrid (PHEV) .

. Year of production: 2019

Price: 58,950 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 367 hp / 14.1 kWh

Acceleration: 6.1 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

One of the most favorable points of all Audi cars is that they have a design that is highly characterized by the whole family. Be it a next-generation plug-in hybrid, a new electric, conventional hybrids … they all feature a adopted silhouette in each of its predecessors. And that, with the Q5 TFSIe it looks the best.

We could even say that it could lead to confusion with some of the A3, since in some views it is more than close. Even so, it is inevitable to say that this one was born as evolution of its combustion version. Thus, in general terms, we have a model that presents itself very well in all eyes, something that continues to gain widely over the years.

Except for the cover that serves to hide the socket to charge the car, there are no excessive differences. In fact, more than a zero emission label car, it has the look of a whole Sporty SUV thanks to the S Line finish, which slightly radicalizes its appearance, which is characterized mainly by its elegance. We observe this factor especially in two elements: the rear bumper, which appears to have four exhausts and its discreet rear spoiler. Elegant and sporty, it offers 7 mm more length, and is 2 mm lower (4.6 meters long, 1.7 meters wide and 1.6 meters high).

Versions

As we said, the birth of this plug-in hybrid came as a reconfiguration of the classic Q5 combustion engine, although its steps are followed under its guidelines. That is why, beyond the fact that it is an Audi Q5 TFSIe PHEV, we have with it a vehicle that lends itself with several points similar to its predecessor.

Likewise, there is a parallel version, also plug-in, which occurs with some small performance differences, which is what marks the fine line between this type of models, as we see. Thus, the conventional system presents a gasoline engine with a power of 252 CV, something bigger that fell within the D segment.

With regard to electrical technology, we have two variants: one, the Q5 45 TFSI with a power of 194 kW (265 hp), with a synchronous electric drive integrated in the seven-speed S tronic gearbox. Together, the powertrain delivers 220 kW (299 hp). Meanwhile, that concerns us, he does it by delivering a combined power from 367 hp (270 kW). With its initials TFSIe, the most performance, it does so with a gasoline engine in line with the electric one.

Motor and batteries

If we go deeper into the mechanical interior of this Audi Q5 TFSIe, we have to say that it is one of the aspects that you will value the most. And the truth is that with good reason. And it is that, by having this technology, it also becomes a candidate for a favorite in the category, since it now carries the Zero emissions label. This environmental mark gives it certain advantages such as not paying for regulated parking in some cities or being able to enter areas restricted to traffic.

In these, the combustion engine is the 2.0 TFSI petrol that yields a power of 252 CV. And the electric one is a 105 kW motor, the equivalent of 142 hp; altogether the power is 367 hp. Being a plug-in hybrid, this car can travel a certain number of kilometers in 100% electric mode.

In this case, the one with the four rings has an autonomy of 40 kilometers in electric mode. To achieve this electric autonomy, this plug-in hybrid Q5 has a battery with 14.1 kWh capacity. This means that it can be charged in 2 hours with a 7.2 kW outlet. With a top speed of 135 km / h, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.1 seconds.

Consumption

It is that 2.0 engine that offers us, for its part, that the consumption of this plug-in hybrid is quite similar to that of the rest of its competition, especially seen in comparison with the Mercedes GLC. Thus, this homologates a combined consumption (WLTP cycle) of between 9 and 9.4 liters / 100 km.

When it comes to the city or in congested traffic situations is where the Audi Q5 TFSIe brings out the best smile, if you have taken the precaution of reserving the battery charge. That’s what the mode is for Battery Hold, although it is not necessary that we use it if we simply limit ourselves to working in hybrid mode and do not abuse the EV mode where it is less efficient to do so: on the highway or on expressways.

Consumption around 9 liters per 100 km are good in absolute terms, especially taking into account the quattro drive, performance and weight, here being greater than two tons.

Interior and finishes

And if you liked this plug-in hybrid on the outside, wait to find out what its interior is like, one of the aspects where it wins the most integers. We say it, in a big way, all over the renewed technological aspect that it equips, a considerable leap if we take it into account with its predecessor, the combustion version.

In this way, it is a car in which you enjoy a lot of space in the front seats. People of any size will travel baggy … and it is a car ideal for traveling. For its part, the seats have multiple electrical settings so, regardless of the user, it is very comfortable to drive long stretches on fast roads.

In this sense, the driver will have very good comfort thanks to the fact that the habitability has grown compared to other models in the house, so it will be a real pleasure to get behind the wheel. The same goes for the co-pilot and the rear passengers, who will have a good disposition and comfort.

Inside here we find the Audi virtual cockpit. an electronic vehicle management that takes care of everything. It is interesting because it allows to intervene to choose the EV mode, in case we seek to force the march only with the electric motor. Likewise, it also allows you to select the program of the drive select that interests you at all times: more comfortable, more dynamic, more efficiency-oriented… Just like any other model in the house, even if it’s not a hybrid.

equipment

Like the common gasoline, the Audi Q5 TFSIe PHEV comes in three trim levels different: the Premium at the bottom, followed by the Premium Plus and the Prestige at the top. The engine setup for the finishes is the same, while the differences are marked by the number of luxury features involved.

While the model Premium Packing a decent set of features and technologies, the Prestige offers an excellent combination of comfort, convenience, and luxury features for an immensely enjoyable experience. With this Premium model, we can a series of essential features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI Infotainment or Audi Side Assist and Lane Departure Warnings.

Then there is the finish Premium Plus, this mid-tier, which gives us a panoramic sunroof, a top-view camera system, as well as the Deluxe pre-entry climate control system.

Finally there is the Prestige, the epitome of luxury. In addition to all the important features of the other two models, we will find additional luxury features such as standard ventilated front seats, a front screen, a 19 ‘B&O audio system and many more aspects to complete it.

Additional features

Moving on to the extras, here we can count on two more additions. This is something that the Audi brand frequents a lot, since it is a strategy that has been repeated in several models, especially with 100% electric (e-tron) and plug-in hybrids (A3, A6 …)

One is the Advance, that allows you to add parking assistance and aesthetic details typical of this version, both outside and inside, where the aluminum package is added. This is priced at 2,000 euros above the standard equipment.

There is also the S Line, but with different positions. In this case, most of the improvements are directed towards a sportier look and feel, with a revamped exterior package, 18-inch Audi Sport wheels and a black roof. Inside, the sports seats stand out. The sports suspension is added that reduces the body by 15 mm, and is priced at 1,350 euros more than the Advance and € 3,350 more than the series.

Maintenance

The brand’s plug-in hybrids have one or two engines, which may lead us to think that their maintenance costs will be higher than those of a conventional car, something that is far from reality. In fact, the frequency and cost of servicing a car of these characteristics is very similar to that of a gasoline vehicle, and lower than that of a diesel.

However, in hybrids, Audi estimates that the service battery of this Q5 TFSIe is changed every four years, while in the gasoline or diesel versions it is not a component with a preset life. This is also seen with the change of the belt, which is shortened from 120,000 to 90,000 km or 6 years.

The rest of the components have very similar interventions programmed and there is no maintenance marked for the electric propulsion system. Diesel does schedule, although in the very long term, more complex interventions, such as replacing the timing belt or checking the particulate filter.

Guarantee

Yes; The reliability of these cars has greatly improved in this class of cars, but the proliferation of electronic elements and systems to reduce polluting emissions in engines means that we are not exempt from having to go to the workshop on occasion to carry out a repair. This is why the type of guarantee that each brand offers becomes one of the more aspects to value when making a decision.

And in the case of this model, this is quite extensive. First of all, when we get hold of it, during the first two years we will not have any repair costs, as the law dictates. It is important that we know that the labor and materials used for maintenance such as inspection service, oil or antifreeze changes, bump repairs and replacements due to normal wear and tear of the vehicle, are excluded from the guarantee.

Towards the anti-corrosion guarantee, the cars with the four rings offer 12 years that they do not include damage resulting from extreme environmental conditions, insufficient care or exterior damage and visible signs of corrosion.