All in all, this is presented to us as the third generation of the current SUV of the house. In addition, Volkswagen’s Touareg Hybrid is the most elegant and no less powerful version (381 hp) that could well be defined as the representative model of the German manufacturer, since the ‘misunderstood’ Phaeton has long since ceased to be manufactured. With 57 kilometers of autonomy, its most direct rivals are the Ford Explorer or the Mercedes GLE.

Type: plug-in hybrid (PHEV) .

. Year of production: 2020

Price: 83,000 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 381 hp

Acceleration: 6.3 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

Today, more and more users prefer large SUVs to classic flagships and then with the newer generation it has become more technological and luxurious, giving a decisive step in terms of quality, equipment and safety are concerned. And there, the Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid wins integers.

With a somewhat renewed aesthetic, it is a pretty complete update of its predecessors that, without being revolutionary, is shown with new lines and quite welcoming for those looking for cars with a good appearance. Very muscular and challenging in all that is its front area, the rear shows very detailed aspects.

Thus, this first version enjoys a more elegant finish While the next one that we will also see, the ‘R’ with more sports tints, adopts the aesthetics that it is supposed to have with more aggressive bumpers, 20-inch wheels with low-profile tires, trapezoidal exhaust outlets and various details. of its body in black. Measuring 4.8 meters long, 1.9 meters wide and 1.7 meters high, it is longer, but also wider than before. This is why inside it promises more space for the lucky passengers and luggage.

Versions

As we said, this is the ‘access’ version (although the price is not so accessible). With this, what we see is that this model is currently presented in two plug-in specifications: the e-Hybrid and the one that is added the ‘R’ nomenclature, which is one of similar benefits, but with a much sportier presence and, why not: more luxurious.

In these, both the R and the Hybrid mount the 341 hp V6 TSi gasoline engine combined with an electric motor 100 kW (136 hp). The difference in terms of performance between the Touareg R and the eHybrid is in their programming.

This is because the ‘R’ allows both engines to deliver their maximum power almost in unison, so that their combined maximum power is no less than 462 hp and 700 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the one that concerns us, the Touareg Hybrid seeks a greater energy efficiency and it is satisfied with some benefits that, although inferior to the ‘R’, are still spectacular, with a combined power of the hybrid system of 381 CV and 600 Nm of torque.

Motor and batteries

Focusing more specifically on the propulsion system of this SUV, it enjoys the plug-in hybrid technology from a mixed two-engine mechanics. With this reserve of horses, one can face a calm, comfortable trip, with other people, in one of the best soundproofed rooms in its segment … or make the most of its benefits with sporty driving.

Therefore, it combines a powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline V6 engine that delivers 340 hp of power. This engine is combined with an electric motor with 100 kW (the equivalent of 136 hp) of power and 400 Nm of torque, which alone is capable of moving the car at speeds of up to 135 km / h.

In hybrid mode, combining both engines, the mechanics have 381 hp total power and 600 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through its 8-speed automatic gearbox. As for its battery, Volkswagen declares that its capacity is 17.9 kWh and allows autonomy in electric mode of up to 57 kilometers, which also makes it possible to carry and benefit from the Zero emissions label.

Consumption

And that’s because the plug-in hybrid engine is the perfect combination between an electric and a gasoline engine, as it alternates the best of both. In the case of the Volkswagen range, we have an efficient 3.0 TSi engine, the hybrid module with electric traction motor and the dual-clutch gearbox, as well as a lithium-ion battery.

A technological package that allows the driver to enjoy electric mobility that is more respectful with the environment in their daily trips without having to do without a powerful combustion engine when they need it. Anyway, for the size of the car, this makes its consumptions are quite high.

Thus, electricity consumption is high, the result of moving a large and quite heavy car, since it homologates 24.2 kWh / 100 km. The plug-in hybrid system also helps you reduce your fuel consumption and emissions, achieving homologate gasoline consumption of 2.6 l / 100 km and CO2 emissions of 59 g / km.

Interior and finishes

And if the exterior has been slightly modified, the interior area also does the same. It is true that not as much as some would like, but it does with somewhat renewed aspects (within what fits). Anyway, with that Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid what we take with us is that everyone who is in it will look very comfortable and comfortable.

With a more than significant habitability, we have an interior that offers as standard elements such as the Head-up Display with augmented reality, as well as 4-zone automatic climate control and LED ambient lighting, with a selection of 30 colors. It is built with very high quality materials and top-notch settings.

Its rear seats are very wide and in them we will travel as if we were first class on an airplane. The trunk of the Volkswagen Touareg, grows by 113 liters compared to the second generation, reaching 810 liters, more than any other rival in the segment. If more cargo is needed, a retractable tow ball can be equipped.

equipment

This interior is characterized by the compact gear-specific knob, its striking door-opening handles and a large black surface on the dashboard. A curious fact is that the upholstery of the seats is made with highly woven materials. Here stands out the new driving position where you can guess a more centered cockpit for the driver.

Also, and focusing on its equipment, this Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid is offered in two trim levels in our country. Already in the Atmosphere It features LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, an Innovision Cockpit with a 15-inch touchscreen and 12-inch instrumentation.

All in one set with the driving mode selector, Air Care Climatronic climate control, rear camera, aluminum trim and some driving aids. At Elegance, which could be the highest, are added chrome elements on the outside, trapezoidal exhaust pipes, Vienna leather upholstery, as well as different moldings and materials.

Additional features

For its part, and in case of wanting to complete the car beyond its different levels of equipment, the German brand also makes us because we can choose a series of extras that we crave perfect to complete our electrified vehicle. Thus, whenever the driver wishes, aspects such as the digital dashboard can be complemented.

In your case, this time Volkswagen takes us to a head-up display with augmented reality to interpret navigator signals and key vehicle data. It is very similar to what we can see in the most modern electric models, such as the ID.3 or ID.4.

In your case, all units with head-up display will have these functions through a software update, while enabling the augmented reality of the head-up display and the compatibility of the multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the other hand, in its latest generation, it also allows remote updates to be received thanks to its connectivity to 5G internet, andto integrated.

Maintenance

The brand’s plug-in hybrids have one or two engines, which may lead us to think that their maintenance costs will be higher than those of a conventional car, something that is far from reality. In fact, the frequency and cost of servicing a car of these characteristics is very similar to that of a gasoline vehicle, and lower than that of a diesel.

However, in hybrids, Volkswagen estimates that the service battery of this Touareg Hybrid is changed every four years, while in the gasoline or diesel versions it is not a component with a preset life. This is also seen with the change of the belt, which is shortened from 120,000 to 90,000 km or 6 years.

The rest of the components have very similar interventions programmed and there is no maintenance marked for the electric propulsion system. Diesel does schedule, although in the very long term, more complex interventions, such as replacing the timing belt or checking the particulate filter.

Guarantee

Being cars of a higher level than other plug-ins, Volkswagen makes with this Touareg Hybrid that we can have a different guarantee compared to other models of the manufacturer. Or what is the same: extend cover time. Because when we buy a new car, the brand is required by law to offer a two-year warranty.

From the date of registration and with no mileage limit, the brand has the obligation to repair the manufacturing defects and breakdowns mechanical, electrical and electronic of the vehicle free of charge, unless they are due to the wear of the parts. This is what is known as a legal guarantee. In parallel, dealers often offer an additional commercial warranty for several more years: 3, 5, 7 or even 10.

There, that of Volkswagen has decided that with this car it may be slightly higher than what happens for the rest of its models. In this way, the group maintains a four-year official warranty, when for others it is two. As far as batteries are concerned, it does so with a time of 8 years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first).