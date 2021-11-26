It is true that it is still a car that has some characteristics that go to the low, especially in terms of power, but of those that make it so particular that it makes it win whole compared to others of the variant and the rest of its class. We are talking about an electric Renault Twingo that offers powers of 60 kW (82 HP), but one that allows you to travel interesting distances, such as its 270 kilometers of autonomy. Very correct for the day to day in the city, it has as rivals the Fiat 500e or the Seat Mii Electric.

Guy: 100% electric

Year of production: 2020

Price: 22,700 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 60 kWh

Autonomy: 270 km

Acceleration: 7 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

Looking at the first aspect that you have the most view of this car, we find that it is a model that follows those of its first generation. Of course, with modern, current approaches, new details and minimalist looks that make him a day-to-day model, but from which, in some way, he gives off a sample of his conception.

This is an idea that this electric Renault Twingo lends itself to in many ways, both front and rear, but all taken to new heights. Thus, and with respect to what may be the combustion versions, even the one that has to do with those of the years 2014, this Twingo shows a chrome front grill in blue tone.

Which, in addition, is complemented with a blue vinyl line that runs along the entire side, from the headlight to the taillight. In addition, we can opt for rims that are different from the rest of the range. Being the car smallest of the family of the Gallic house with 3.6 meters long and 1.6 meters wide (except the Twizy), with it the general appearance of the set is modified thanks to a front bumper with exclusive decoration, and new decorative moldings, also in blue.

Versions

As we said, this is the vehicle of third generation from the house of the rhombus, an electric Renault Twingo of which not only have there been combustion engines, but since 2014 they entered a first electrified alteration that consisted of giving it a turn and another meaning.

Still, we have to say that this latest model is the highlight of the French with its zero emission car. Thus, in what has to do with the one launched seven years ago now, it corresponded to powers of 80 hp (practically the same as the newest), but with diesel engines.

At the same time, where are the ranges traditional gasolineHere you see a multitude of specifications that started from 77 to 136 hp, in the case of the highest performance. Regarding the one that concerns us, the purely electrified version of the 2020, this Twingo equips an electric motor that delivers 60 kW (82 hp).

Engine and finishes

Getting into its guts, we find that the Renault Twingo Electric presents a peculiar configuration for its segment, since it locates its engine in the rear, leaving the batteries under the front seats and reserving the space under the front hood for the cooling system.

Its great success for the city indicates it to us because, in addition to its small size, it conforms to powers that deliver 60 kW, which would be equivalent to 82 hp, and 180 Nm of maximum torque. As in the rest of electric vehicles, it delivers its force immediately, which provides it with a quick response from standstill, going from 0 to 100 km / h in just 7 seconds. Its propeller, on the other hand, allows it to reach the 135 km / h maximum speed.

Regarding its batteries, this small urbanite integrates some 22kWh units, which allows it to enjoy an autonomy of up to 270km in the WLTP cycle. Enough to face the week with peace of mind, it is very suitable for our tours, both on a day-to-day basis and on some short or medium-distance trips.

Consumption

Putting together all its technical specifications, such as its simple engine, batteries and autonomy, it is fair to say that its consumption is not that far from other rival cars, even some of higher performance. We are talking about a purely electric that, as specified by the brand, consumes 12.9 kWh per 100 kilometers.

Some quite small numbers if we take into account that their batteries are not that big. If we take a quick look at the list of electrified cars that consume the least, this would be positioned between the Mitsubishi i-MiEV, which registers 12.5kWh / 100 km, and the Opel Ampera. The German does it by consuming 14.5kWh / 100 km.

In the case of its closest rival, the Fiat 500e, the Italian does so with numbers of 13.9 kWh / 100 km. This tells us that it is a very efficient car, placing only behind those presented as the star vehicles in this section: the BMW i3 94Ah (12.6 kWh / 100 km), the Volkswagen e-Golf, 12.5 kWh / 100 and the ZOE and Ioniq EV , Renault and Hyundai. In the case of its cousin, it is estimated at 12.4 kWh / 100 km, while the South Korean is still the king, with 11.5 kWh / 100 km.

Interior and finishes

Inside, the electric Renault Twingo features a simple and functional look, with great prominence of the 7-inch touch screen, standard in the Zen finish, presiding over the dashboard. The cabin can be customized with different packages of the customer’s choice.

The trim that decorates the edges of the air vents, the steering wheel and the gear knob can also be modified. The door sills and gear knob have the ZE inscription The trunk has a capacity of 240 liters, which is 21 liters more than the combustion Twingo.

Here you can also see a new upholstery finished in blue stitching, a different instrumentation and a knob for the gear lever whose design we have not seen so far in any other version or different specifications that make up the French model. In those, the good habitability interior that we will have, both for the driver when he gets behind the wheel, as well as for the co-pilot and the rest of the rear passengers.

equipment

Regarding the equipment, it is worth mentioning that the Twingo does not stand out, precisely, because it carries various elements that equip it, far from it. Very much in line with what is seen in cars like the Seat Mii, for example, it does receive some characteristics from its brothers, such as the Renault Zoe.

We see it, above all, with the center console, where they leave us holes to place everything we usually carry: mobile phone, wallet, keys. This is where the two USB sockets plus an auxiliary one are located, as well as the standard equipment Renault Easy Link system with a 7-inch central touch screen and Renault Easy Connect connected services, with specific functions for electric vehicles (also accessible from the MY Renault mobile application).

Easy Connect, meanwhile, has been updated to include specific functions, such as consulting nearby recharging points or services through the internet to access car functions from a mobile phone. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and browser through Google.

Additional features

The extras are not something too new if we reflect it before other compacts, but if the intention is to take the full kit of this Renault, we can do it in a more than interesting way. The peculiarity is that these extras cannot be included (for the moment) in the basic equipment version.

The main reason is because there are elements that can only be combine with a specific frame. So this leads us to have to purchase the Life package to benefit from them. Instead, these would add to our electrified the rain sensor and lights.

Arrived with folding rear seatbacks and a leather-wrapped gear lever. Also, and making an appearance with the leather, it is accompanied by the steering wheel, also in leather, which can be adjusted in height and depth.

Maintenance

About its maintenance, and if we are used to conventional cars, we have to know that these they don’t suffer as much wear and tear, so this will be quite less. In the case of this Renault, the same thing happens. Electric motors do not need a cooling system like combustion engines, but they do need cooling and therefore the coolant also needs to be changed.

In the case of electric cars, it is true that it degrades less and is not responsible for keeping the engine cold but other parts in which the heat affects its performance. This, mainly, in the equipment where the changes in direct current stored in the batteries and the alternating current that the motors consume and generate.

However, and as the brand emphasizes, this type of vehicle has around a 60% fewer parts than a conventional car, so there are fewer elements subject to wear and tear and are cheaper to maintain. For example, brakes wear less thanks to technologies such as regenerative braking. In the case of the French, these establish the review criteria for this electric Renault Twingo by every 10,000 kms tours:

Guarantee

When it comes to heading to a new car, the manufacturer is required by law to offer a two-year warranty. From the date of registration and with no mileage limit, the brand has the obligation to repair manufacturing defects and mechanical, electrical and electronic breakdowns of the vehicle free of charge, unless they are due to the wear of the parts. This is what is known as a legal guarantee.

In parallel, dealerships often offer a additional commercial warranty for several more years: 3, 5, 7 or up to 10. As a general rule, new services are added to make it more attractive to the user (roadside assistance, replacement vehicle, maintenance coverage, etc.) but it can also be reduced to aspects concrete (body corrosion, specific repairs …)

There, Renault’s is the same for all its models, whether they are the electric Twingo, the Zoe, Captur E-Tech … Thus, the group maintains an official guarantee of two years, 24 months extendable up to 48 months (4 years). In what has to do with batteries, this one does it with a time of 8 years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first.