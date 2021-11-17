Only in this way has it been possible for the Santa Fe to have the brand’s new hybrid engines already released or announced in the Tucson and outside the brand, but within the Group in the new Kia Sorento, a clone and the first direct rival of Santa Fe itself. Broadly speaking, it is visualized as one of the best 7-seater SUV on the market, with good performance considerations and good performance, and equipped with the latest technology. With a combined 230 hp engine, it boasts the ECO environmental badge, perhaps its most significant aspect. Yes indeed; its price is somewhat higher.

Guy: hybrid (HEV) .

. Year of production: 2020

Price: 40,000 euros

Capacity: 7 plazas

Power: 230 hp

Acceleration: 9.1 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

As we have said, this is the fourth generation of a model that has known how to move forward in time. Beyond its different mechanics, it is an SUV quite large and spacious, aspect of which it does follow the line of its predecessors. Even so, it can be said that it is a car that has gained integers in its appearance.

Especially from the front and rear brands, now with a new grill, the house brand, and a somewhat more aggressive structure, especially at the rear. All in all, it managed to become a more modern and complete proposal.

Measuring 4.7 meters long, 1.9 meters wide and 1.8 meters high, it integrates new led headlights and modifies the face of the Hyundai Santa Fe in a good way. new bumpers, rims and other details, in addition to three extra colors for the body.

Versions

One of the most important aspects of this renewal is that the new Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid is presented with different mechanics. Or what is the same: in addition to the conventional HEV variant (self-charging), we have two more versions that they do accompany.

On the one hand, the one that concerns us, combines the 1.6 T-GDi gasoline engine and a 60 hp electric motor. The latter is powered by a lithium polymer battery with 1.49 kWh capacity. The set offers a 230 hp power and a torque of 350 Nm, which is sent to the front wheels through a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

On the other, a plug-in hybrid, PHEV, which is equipped with a gasoline engine that is associated with a 91 hp electric motor and a 13.9 kWh capacity battery. In this case the power of the set reaches the 265 hp, with H-Trac all-wheel drive and an electric range that is planned to reach at least 50 km.

In the same sense, Hyundai has not wanted to leave without updating its combustion version, so now a third, diesel, with a 2.2 CRDi engine is also included. 204 hp and 440 Nm associated with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Motor and batteries

Going deep into the insides of this Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid, we find an engine that is up to date through a drive system that already equip the newest models of the house, and whose technology has even been used for the Kona, the Korean star.

Thus, it shares with its brother the latest generation Smartstream mechanics, equipped with a turbocharged engine. It does so with a 180 hp 1.6 T-GDi petrol engine and another 44.2 kW electric motor (the equivalent of 60 hp), which is powered by a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery.

Both thrusters offer a combined power of 230 hp. The battery is recharged thanks to the regenerative braking system. In the same way that it helps the electric motor in acceleration, when rolling down slopes or at low speeds to reduce consumption and emissions. And there, in consumption, it will do a very important favor. However, their maximum speeds reach the 187 km / h and ascends from 0 to 100 km / h in just 9.1 seconds.

Consumption

As we said, it is an SUV that, beyond its great structure and space, is a vehicle that does not lose too much with its rival, the Kia Sorento, in aspects such as its consumption and real performance. Because if; Its engine, a 1.6 T-GDI petrol turbo, combined with an electric propeller to add a total of 230 hp, has a size that is not exactly small.

Even so, its technology makes it even more perfect to offer very contained consumption levels. Hyundai says this Santa Fe hybrid ranges from 6.4 and 6.7 liters per 100 km. Although it is also true that, depending on our driving, routes and routes, it is possible to lower it to the average 5 liters (5.5).

If we measure it with other close rivals, perhaps we could compare it with the Lexus NX Hybrid 4WD, which does it around 6.5 l / 100 km, while going down in size we find the lowest results of the Honda CR-V Hybrid AWD ( 5.30 l / 100 km) and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 2WD, which with the same engine registers figures of 5.45 l / 100 km. Something more compact than the Santa Fe is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid AWD-i, which is still the king of this segment, with 4.40 l / 100 km.

Interior and finishes

The Korean firm has always seen fit to attend to aspects as important as the interior in its new concepts. In fact, the most recent models incorporate not only the newest technology, as can be seen in the electric and hybrid Kona and Ioniq, but also in what is the comfort of the driver and the rest of the passengers.

A point that this Santa Fe shows really well. Therefore, if you liked its exterior, wait to see its interior, where you will find a space that you did not imagine. It is a car that offers the better comfort and functionality with a versatile seating system and innovative technology with features such as the smart boot release.

Inside, all passengers will enjoy the extra space of the second and third row, where the increased capacity of the trunk and storage compartments are another of its great keys. There, the renewed center console It presents analog buttons for practically everything, achieving remarkable ergonomics.

From the climate control to the ventilation and heating functions of the seats, to the driving mode selector and the gearshift keys. In addition, the top row allows you to move from one menu of the multimedia system to another quickly, leaving the options within each one at the disposal of the upper touch screen.

equipment

In what has to do with the equipment, here we find a technological renovation It offers new functions with voice control, as well as wireless charging for your smartphone. In terms of safety, there are new packages of driving aids such as the remote parking assistant. So, with the touch of a button, the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid can exit or return to a parking space without you being inside.

This is where we find three different lines to choose from. One is the Style, the most basic. In it are chrome exterior levers, aluminum sports pedals, driver’s seat with electric adjustments and position memories. Also the heated and ventilated front seats, their leather upholstery, sunroof, heated steering wheel and front parking sensor.

The intermediate is the Techno. In it are added body-colored exterior handles, halogen headlights, multifunction steering wheel and knob covered in leather, the driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and the audio system with touch screen, Bluetooth, digital radio and six speakers.

The last one is the Maxx, which includes other variants. For example, a chrome beltline, xenon headlights, LED taillights, power folding mirrors and an electrochromic interior mirror, as well as push-button start and hands-free access. It is also added the rain sensor, an instrumentation with a 10.25-inch screen and the multimedia system with a browser.

Additional features

Retaining several details of its plug-in hybrid counterpart, it is also true that this Hyundai Santa Fe does not add as many extras as it does. What is unremarkable about this is that they are made up of different driving aids and security. This is that it has an autonomous emergency braking system and warns of involuntary lane change.

It also has a long-range light assistant, adaptive cruise control, driver fatigue detector, vehicle blind spot warning or alert to the risk of rear collision (cross traffic alert). They are systems already available in other models of the Hyundai range, but grouped together in a small-sized, urban-cut vehicle.

Maintenance

As such, a hybrid vehicle has less maintenance than a pure gasoline or diesel vehicle. And it is that the vehicles full-hybrid, like this Santa Fe, are the models that combine the gasoline engine and the electric motor. These models dispense with many elements that they do have pure gasoline or diesel cars. In a hybrid car, the clutch, alternator, starter motor and timing belt are dispensed with.

Those four elements are very prone to failure or maintenance in a traditional car, so it is something that we get out of the way. For this SUV, Hyundai tells us to go through a review in its network of official dealers every year or 15,000 / 20,000 km. The state of the electric motor, oil, battery, tires or brakes will be checked. They are generally very reliable cars.

Guarantee

The warranty is another very important point to consider, and it always comes with the acquisition of a new or second-hand car. So when a manufacturer is confident of its high quality, he can afford to offer a far superior warranty to that of its rivals. This is something that is very evident with Hyundai.

At the same time, many manufacturers and brands offer warranty extensions up to five years, above normal, where by law it is required to offer a two-year warranty. With regard to the Korean firm, and with cars like the Santa Fe, it comes to us with an extension of five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

This is a warranty for the engine, gearbox, steering, suspension and braking system, plus five years of roadside assistance. In addition, Hyundai also offers 12-year anti-perforation guarantee for the effects of corrosion and five years for painting.