Therefore, it could be said that this is a visual facelift (although very scarce) of the one that took place in 2008. Likewise, it continues to be presented as a good asset for all those looking for a van that can be purely electric , with effective benefits for the day to day, and that have low consumption. It does so through a 49 kW (67 HP) electric motor that, with its batteries, allows traveling 170 kilometers on a single charge. It is rivaled by the Nissan e-NV200 Evalia.

Guy: 100% electric

Year of production: 2017.

Price: 21,000 euros

Capacity: 5 seats

Power: 160 kWh

Autonomy: 170 km

Acceleration: 19.5 seconds/ 100km / h

Design

Taking the first look at this Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric, what is most noticeable is that it follows the line of several previous generation cars, especially from the lion brand itself. Let’s not forget that it was born in 2017, so it still has some features that may be more than far from those found in the most current models.

Similarly, this conforms to the grill that integrates the lion of the signature in the center of it, or its bumper to give a more robust look. In addition, then, it premiered light signature thanks to the LED daytime running lights (depending on trim level), which makes it look good in many ways.

For the rest, we are going to find a vehicle that has a silhouette very similar to its combustion version counterpart, from 2008, which is the one that gives it the next step. Likewise, it is also true that we can find lines somewhat more square, which adds to it quite robust in all its forms, and that it will even continue to look good over time. It measures 4.3 meters long, and has a height of 1.80 meters; all with a 1.81 meters.

Versions

As we have seen, what comes to us from it is a homonym of what we saw in previous years with the same Partner gasoline, but with a electrified transformation. In any case, it is not fair to say that it is the only one of this variant, since we have another that also works by means of an electric motor and batteries.

That is the most purely commercial option, since the one that concerns us is designed for passengers. In its place we have the Partner Electric, without the name Tepee. The second, made entirely at the PSA factory in Vigo, was developed in collaboration with Mitsubishi, equipping an electric motor permanently associated with a single-speed gearbox. It is also of a power of 49 kW.

In this sense, it cannot be said that there are many differences, because there are not beyond some aspects such as some somewhat larger dimensions and its own technological characteristics, obviously. On the other hand, as we mentioned, is its similar in the gasoline version, 2008, which delivers a power of 98 and 120 hp.

Motor and batteries

Delving deep into the bowels of the Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric, we see that it does so with competent technical aspects for the type of vehicle it is. It is true that it can be used as a cargo car according to what jobs, but in its conception, it is kept ready for transport, so it is also possible to use it for various trips of short and medium distance.

Why do we say short or medium distance? Because it doesn’t have much capacity for more. And it is that its electric propulsion integrates a motor of 49 kW of power, the equivalent of 67 hp, with 200 NM of torque that sends the power to the wheels. In turn, it is supplied with a lithium-ion battery pack that has a capacity of 22.5 kWh.

These, unlike passenger cars or urban SUVs, are located under the body, on both sides of the rear axle, so as not to influence the habitability of the vehicle. Thanks to them, we will have an autonomy of 170 kilometers.

Consumption

Through the use of this engine, although the van will not have a range or performance of high magnitudes, as we can do in the rest of the classes, its consumption is not from the other world either. In fact, at this point, we can say that its main rival, Nissan e-NV200 Evalia, does have significantly higher figures, also because it delivers greater power and has slightly better considered batteries (the Nissan can do 300 km ).

In this regard, and with measurements between 16.4 and 17 kWh / 100kmroughly, the lion’s signature says, for its part, that if you opt for a smoother ride, we’ll still get even better numbers. In addition, as soon as regenerative braking is used, it will be possible to approach real autonomy values ​​close to those announced by the manufacturer.

The electric unit, by the way, is associated with a single-speed automatic transmission. His figures are discreet, but correct, since he moves with enough agility and speed. With this, the emission levels are located at 0 grams of CO2 per kilometer, which is why it carries the environmental label Zero emissions. Consequently, it is exempt from registration tax.

Interior and finishes

Moving on to the interior, we have a model that is quite complete in everything we may need. Obviously we will not have the latest configurations that equip the newest, nor all the details of some urban of those dates. Anyway, we will continue talking about a place that will cater to the more basic requests with a technological extra.

Regarding its level of habitability and interior space, the biggest advantage is that it is not smaller or loses load capacity compared to other Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric. It’s more; with it we will have a zone quite wide for each of the fields of the same.

We cannot ignore the good comfort it gives off, one of its hallmarks. And is that this van gives access to a high-level convenience and comfort. So much so that from the driver himself at the time of putting the steering wheel on, as well as the co-pilot and the rest of the passengers, they will get everything they may need. This is because the batteries are located in the rear subframe, and they do not steal space from the trunk.

In addition, the modular space is one of its great advantages, providing the van with 5 independent seats and a 1350 liter boot capacity, reaching 3000 liters if the rear seats are removed. It also has a practicable rear window, sliding side doors, a tailgate that facilitates loading and 78 liters of storage spaces, both open and closed.

equipment

For its equipment, we have some levels and facilities, but not very extensible to those that we can find in a street car. For example, the steering wheel, which is made of leather as standard, allows the function of being able to be adjusted in height, but not in depth. Standard includes a system of tire pressure detection, hill departure aid and electronic stability control.

At the next level of trim, the Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric includes a 7-inch touchscreen navigator and various parking assistance systems. It also comes with some buttons, although not too important, such as the electric adjustment of the mirrors, the traction control and the adjustment of the height of the lights.

In the case of the handbrake, what we see is that with the alternative equipment (the one that is not standard) we can replace the conventional lever with a rotating round hand, as happens in some cars with their gearboxes. It has air conditioning, alloy wheels, front fog lights, multimedia system with touch screen, browser, bluetooth, MP3 and USB socket. Also mentioned is his smart key with push button start, navigator and rear view camera. The only thing that can be added is the Peugeot navigation system, which indicates the closest charging points or the route planner from the App.

Additional features

The extras of this are not as extensible as other electric or plug-in hybrids of the French firm can verify. With this, it only offers a only added that we can include in conjunction with the two standard equipment. This is the one that stands out what could be called Style C.

Which, in addition to everything that the previous versions have, does so by equipping an exclusive black body color, with a black roof, LED ambient light in the passenger compartment and exclusive fabric and leather upholstery with blue stitching.

What it does focus on very well is all security systems, such as the passive security system. This is about all those elements that contribute to provide a greater efficiency and stability to the moving vehicle and, as far as possible, avoid an accident.

Maintenance

Among the most important points to consider that we have to pay attention to, with the Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric and whatever we are going to acquire, is the guarantee. It is true that this type of car they don’t use so many complex systems that can make their reliability suffer, as often happens with combustion engines.

But it must also be taken into account that it is still an electronic vehicle with drive and integrated parts, so it will always be necessary to do a review. The same thing happens in the case of this van. Electric motors do not need a cooling system like combustion engines, but they do need cooling and therefore the coolant also needs to be changed.

In this case, and according to the figures that the company manages, the owner can save up to 840 euros per year in operating costs, especially since he does not need oil changes or filters. Yes indeed; nor is it that we don’t have to do anything to them. Like anything, they need your care. For this reason, the firm recommends sending it for review. every 10,000 kilometers to check the different levels of tires, cabin filters, brushes, brake fluid …

Guarantee

As in any case of a new vehicle from Peugeot, the brand will offer us a list of coverages and very well pronounced times, especially if we look at it in front of other brands, where a series of details enter here. For example, for the family van, the Gauls provide us with a guarantee on the batteries of 8 years or 100,000 km. In that time, at least 70% of its capacity will be conserved. To assess, the so-called Peugeot Total Warranty also covers manufacturing, painting and drilling defects.

In the event of an incident (breakdown, paint defect, body perforation), you can visit an official workshop with the maintenance and warranty manual. Or what is the same; Only an official technician can assess whether the defect can be repaired under the brand’s commercial warranty. Currently, by law, it does so within a legal framework of 2 years.

But, in addition to these two years of warranty, at Peugeot they give us the opportunity to extend it. This term, instead of two years would become 5, previous payment when we make the purchase of the car. We will have the Peugeot van with maximum performance and in the best conditions for more than double the time.