Technical and moral considerations on cryptocurrency-powered social media

After VitalikButerin implored more social app use cases on Ethereum in early summer, several cryptocurrency companies expressed their intention to create decentralized versions of social media platforms like Twitter. However, creating and viewing cryptocurrency-centric social platforms as mere decentralized versions of Twitter is not seeing the whole picture. The moral and technical implications of creating truly decentralized social networks that adhere to the principles of Web 3.0 go far beyond what the idea of ​​a “decentralized Twitter” currently encompasses.

Beyond mere decentralization, there are four key themes that are central to the idea of ​​cryptocurrency-driven social network development: private communication and resistance to censorship, moderation, decentralized governance, and safe, decentralized money.

Private communication and resistance to censorship

Privacy is a human right, but it is a right that is being increasingly disrespected by centralized Big Tech that are financially incentivized to compile, store and monetize their users’ data.. In Facebook’s second-quarter earnings report earlier this year, it was reported that the company had generated $ 28.6 billion in advertising revenue alone. As the adage goes, “If you don’t pay for the product, you are the product,” and it’s time to redesign the incentives at stake on existing social media. Today, platforms are motivated to collect private information from users so that advertisers pay them. With the privacy and encryption of cryptocurrency-powered social media, this paradigm is being called into question, given that personally identifiable information is not as accessible (if at all) to advertisers.



At the core of any cryptocurrency-powered social network should be the ability to communicate and organize freely, without worrying about centralized corporate oversight. In recent years, Concern about online censorship has risen, a notable example being when Discord censored the r / WallStreetBets server amid GameStop’s bearish contraction, reportedly due to concerns about hateful content being posted to the community.. Unlike centralized Web 2.0 platforms like Discord, decentralized social media eliminates bottlenecks for censorship. If no one controls the servers of the network, no person or entity can control and censor the content that is published on it. While this combats censorship, it also presents a unique challenge: moderation.

Moderation

The idea of ​​moderation poses a dilemma for the communities of this new class of social networks. On the one hand, The values ​​of the Web 3.0 of cryptocurrency-powered social networks are to create democratized applications free of censorship and supervision. On the other hand, communities must be able to protect themselves from spam attacks and malicious actors. Balancing moderation with the need for privacy, decentralization, and resistance to censorship is a complex consideration with no clear solution.

The conclusion is that the communities (and not a third party) must control the content present in their spaces. The types of engagement vary from community to community, as does the ranking of “good” and “bad” content. The way that good information is shared and the way that bad information is purged ultimately defines the value of the community itself, and it is important to focus moderation so that it cannot be hijacked or manipulated.

One way to prevent spam is for communities to implement chat features using token-based permissions. With this method, Possession of specific tokens can grant members access to publishing, viewing and / or management permissions in a given community. To preserve the integrity of the tokens, smart contracts can be implemented to control the transferability and permissions of each newly minted token.. This decentralized system ensures that moderation is carried out in a way that does not allow for the subjectivity of an independent individual to control content clearance.

Decentralized governance

The problem with Web 2.0 social media is that centralization inherently prevents communities from self-governing and self-regulating. The success of a social network should mean the success of the social network as a whole, not the success of a single founder at the expense of its platform. This is the problem with the current order of centralized social networks: the decisions of an individual or independent entity control the evolution and destiny of the network.

One way to address this flaw and establish decentralized governance is through the use of community money. By owning governance tokens, individual members of the community have the power to vote on the decisions that will shape the future of the community. The collective nature of this democratized voting system has the power to protect the community from falling victim to the whims of the corporate bureaucracy. With decentralized governance, users have a voice to effect change.

Safe and decentralized money

Decentralization, alone, cannot guarantee the longevity and self-sustainability of cryptocurrency social networks. The integration of token-based incentives offers a unique avenue for users to maintain and navigate social media communities. By issuing tokens to users, they become shareholders of the platform, which is an incentive to participate and contribute to its growth.

When each user maintains a balance of tokens, they can carry out peer-to-peer transactions on their own terms, essentially contributing to the economy of the network autonomously. The use cases for these tokens are endless – from voting on proposals to crowdfunding an initiative to sending encrypted messages – and offer long-term support for community growth.

With decentralized social media gaining relevance and momentum, these four key themes demonstrate that there are far more considerations at play when designing new social media than the mere idea of ​​decentralization.. What we need are more goal-oriented platforms that uphold the intellectual and financial sovereignty of users, not just superficial buzzwords. Despite the gaps in how to achieve this goal, the beauty of decentralized social media is that the community has the opportunity to shape the future of social media.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. All investments and business movements involve risk, readers should do their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Corey Petty He began his blockchain-focused research around 2012 as a personal hobby while pursuing his Ph.D. candidacy at Texas Tech University in Computational Chemical Physics. He subsequently went on to co-found The Bitcoin Podcast Network and continues to host his flagship show, The Bitcoin Podcast, and another more technical show, Hashing It Out. Corey left academia and entered the blockchain security / data science industry for a few years trying to fix vulnerabilities in ICS / SCADA networks before finding his place as head of security at Status.im, where he currently works.

