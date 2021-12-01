The long-awaited sequel to the apocalyptic open-world title was originally supposed to release in a few days in December, but Techland revealed earlier this year that the game would have to be postponed until 2022. Fortunately, Dying Light 2 now has become Gold, its release date should not be postponed again.

Revealed today on Dying Light’s official Twitter account, the studio revealed that their groundwork on the game has already been completed. ” Dying Light 2 has become Gold! It would not be possible without your support for all these years; We will spend extra time to make sure we give you the best possible experience. “, said Techland in your message on social media. media. “Thanks for being with us! ”

While this ad is surely the largest that Techland did with respect to Dying Light 2 today, it was not the only news that was revealed. Later this week, on December 2, Techland He detailed that he also plans to show a new preview of the Dying Light 2 game in his latest streaming “Dying 2 Know”.

Techland has made these introductions over the course of 2021, with each new sample giving fans a better look at what the game will have in store when it launches. This week’s Dying 2 Know promises to show a full 15 minutes of gameplay footage, making it one of the longest screenings we’ve had all year. Dying Light 2 It is set to launch next year on February 4, 2022. When it launches, it will hit the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.