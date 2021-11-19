Techland promises no longer delays for Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 It was a game that was originally planned to debut next December, but as you probably already know, Techland decided to postpone it until February 2022. There are still a few more months until its premiere, but its authors are practically sure that it will not be delayed again.

As part of a new interview, Tymon Smektala, main designer of Dying Light 2, said the following:

“The game will be released in February next year, we are working on that, and we are focused on that. So there is zero chance that it will be delayed again. “

Smektala He added that while the pandemic had to do with the delay, it was not the main reason why it was delayed.

“I think one of the main reasons is that when you work on an open world game, and you want to polish that, you are not polishing just one game, but several at the same time. Because the game can have many variants, and some of those variants are drastically different that you have to constantly check it and not just a thousand times, but a thousand times multiplied by the number of variants the game has. “

Lastly, he mentioned that Techland is at the height of Dying Light 2, and if they didn’t think they were capable of working on such an ambitious game as this, then they wouldn’t have started it.

Dying Light 2 will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: I have faith that Techland will do a great job with Dying Light 2, although at first I was concerned that the game might suffer from running out of release date more than once. Hopefully we will have a product worth our time next year.

Via: MP1st