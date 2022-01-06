Great news for the entire Dying Light community of players is that Techland prepared new information for fans of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and presented skill trees available for the main protagonist of their next title.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, along with new approaches to character progression, they introduced new parkour and combat abilities to explore in the video game. Every player, while performing specific actions, will earn experience points in two different areas – parkour and combat.

Performing a transversal action such as climbing, jumping or doing a horse jump will be rewarded with a progressive bar of parkour experience. The more complicated and skillful the movements made by the player, the more experience they can gain.

To earn experience points related to combat, players must fight their enemies and perform combo attacks that will be rewarded with a greater number of points. Completing missions is also an easy way to fill the experience bars – both parkour and combat related.

To unlock new techniques and abilities, it will be worth spending some time unlocking new options for fighting and walkthrough methods in the game. For example, there is a combat ability called Grapple, which allows you (if you have the right moment) to throw enemies aside using the momentum of their attack.

You can combine this ability with the Stomp, which gives you the opportunity to hit enemies lying on the ground to kill them instantly! There are many possible combinations between all the skills, the players will choose them according to their play style.

Of course, there are also many possible combinations with Parkour abilities, Dart is a technique that temporarily increases your running speed, if you combine it with Double Jump, an ability that helps you jump higher while jumping obstacles, you will be able to reach places previously unattainable!