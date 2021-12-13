Forbes Mexico.

Tech experts warn that ‘deepfake’ enters a dangerous phase

Reuters.- “Do you want to see yourself acting in a movie or on television?” Said the description of an application in online stores, which offered users the possibility of creating synthetic media generated by artificial intelligence, also known as ‘deepfakes’ (ultra-false) .

“Do you want to see your best friend, colleague or boss dancing?” “Have you ever wondered how you would look if your face were exchanged with that of your friend or that of a famous person?”

The same app advertised differently on dozens of adult sites: “Deepfake porn in a second,” the ads read. “‘Deepfake’ with anyone.”

The increasingly sophisticated way of applying technology is one of the complexities of synthetic media software, in which machine learning is used to digitally model faces from images and then swap them in on film. the most fluid way possible.

This technology, which is barely four years old, may be at a crucial moment, according to Reuters interviews with companies, researchers, policy makers and activists.

According to experts, it is already advanced enough that general viewers have a hard time distinguishing many fake videos from reality, and It has proliferated to the point of being available to almost anyone with a smartphone, without being a specialist.

“Once the entry point is so low that it requires no effort, and an unsophisticated person can create a very sophisticated and non-consensual ultra-fake pornographic video, that’s the turning point,” said Adam Dodge, attorney and founder of EndTab online security company.

“That’s where we started to have problems,” he added.

Many online security activists, researchers, and software developers claim that the key is to guarantee the consent of those who are simulatedalthough this is easier said than done. Some advocate taking a stricter approach when it comes to synthetic pornography, given the risk of abuse.

Ultra-fake non-consensual pornography accounted for 96% of the more than 14,000 ‘deepfake’ videos posted online, according to a 2019 report by Sensity, a company that detects and monitors synthetic media. He added that the number of deepfake videos online was doubling roughly every six months.

“The vast majority of the damage done by deepfakes right now is a form of digital gender-based violence,” said Ajder, one of the study’s authors and the head of policy and partnerships at IA’s Metaphysic company, and He added that his research indicated that millions of women had been attacked around the world.

Consequently, there is a “big difference” between whether an app is explicitly marketed as a pornographic tool or not, he said.

App removed

ExoClick, the online advertising network that was used by the “Make deepfake porn in a sec” app, told Reuters it was unfamiliar with this type of artificial intelligence face-swapping software. .

The company said it had suspended advertising for the app and would not irresponsibly promote face-swapping technology.

“This is a new type of product for us,” said Bryan McDonald, chief ad compliance officer for ExoClick, which, like other large ad networks, offers customers a panel of sites that they can customize themselves to. Decide where to place the ads.

“After a review of the marketing material, we found that the wording used in the marketing material is not acceptable. We are sure that the vast majority of users of these types of applications use them to entertain themselves without malicious intent, but we also recognize that they could be used for malicious purposes ”.

Six other large online advertising networks targeted by Reuters did not respond to requests for comment on whether they had found ‘deepfake’ software or had a policy on the matter.

There is no mention of the possible pornographic use of the application in its description in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store, where it is available to anyone over 12 years of age.

Apple said it had no specific rule on ultra-fake apps, but its broader guidelines prohibited apps that contained content that was defamatory, discriminatory, or that could humiliate, intimidate or harm someone.

Filters and watermarks

Although there are malpractice brokers in the growing face-swapping software industry, there are a wide variety of applications available to consumers and many take steps to try to avoid abusesaid Ajder, who advocates the ethical use of synthetic media as part of the Synthetic Futures industry group.

Some apps, for example, only allow users to exchange images in preselected scenes or require verification of the identity of the person being exchanged, or use artificial intelligence to detect pornographic uploads, although these measures are not always effective, he added. .

Reface is one of the most popular face swapping apps in the world, which has already attracted more than 100 million downloads worldwide since 2019, in which users are encouraged to swap faces with celebrities, superheroes, and characters from memes to create funny video clips.

The company, which is based in the United States, told Reuters it was using automatic and human moderation of content, including a porn filter, in addition to other controls to prevent misuse, including labeling and watermarks. visuals to mark the videos as synthetic.

“From the very beginning of the technology and the establishment of Reface as a company, it has been recognized that synthetic media technology could be abused or misused,” he said.

Author, the only responsible

Increasing consumer access to powerful computing via smart phones is accompanied by advances in ultra-fake technology and in the quality of synthetic media.

For example, EndTab founder Dodge and other experts interviewed by Reuters said that in the early days of these tools in 2017 required a large amount of data, often adding up to thousands of images, to achieve the same kind of quality that can be achieved today from a single image.

“With the quality of these images becoming so high, the protests of ‘It’s not me!’ they are not enough, and if it looks like you, then the impact is the same as if it is you, ”said Sophie Mortimer, manager of the UK-based Revenge Porn Helpline.

Politicians seeking to regulate ultra-fake technology are advancing erratically, also facing new technical and ethical hurdles.

In some jurisdictions, such as China, South Korea and California have enacted laws specifically aimed at combating online abuse through the use of ultra-fake technology., in which the malicious portrayal of someone in pornography without their consent, or the distribution of such material, may incur a payment of $ 150,000.

“There is still a lack of specific legislative intervention or criminalization of ‘deepfake’ pornography,” said European Parliament researchers in a study presented in October, which suggested the legislation should shed a broader web of accountability to include agents as developers. or distributors, as well as abusers.

Schaake said broad new digital laws, including the proposed Artificial Intelligence Act in the United States and the GDPR (Data Protection) in Europe, could regulate elements of ultra-fake technology, but that there were loopholes.

“While it may appear that there are many legal options to pursue it, in practice it is challenging for a victim to get the tools to do so,” Schaake said. “The Artificial Intelligence bill that is being studied provides for the manipulated content to be revealed,” he added.

