The social networks of Tecate have created their own “Tecateverse”And win over users, who applaud the ingenuity of the marketing.

The presence in networks social It is of vital importance to show the image of the brand before users in the digital world, since consumers spend a considerable time of their lives on these platforms. According to the study of Digital 2021 conducted by Hootsuite and We Are Social, it was shown that 53 percent of the world’s population is already present on social networks, which have an average daily stay of 2 hours and 25 minutes, depending on the users’ country (in Mexico the average is 3 hours and 28 minutes).

That is why more and more companies are focusing their efforts to create strategies that capture the attention of users in social networks, where they can take advantage of trending topics and use various hashtags to have more chances of appearing in the users’ feed, without them necessarily following those accounts.

For some months now, networks social have been bombarded with posts about the new Marvel movie, Spider-man: No Way Home, where we can find countless theories about the film since users are anxious to know if the delivery will give us Spider–Man previous, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, if we will see three Tom Holland, or none of the above, a trend that exploded during the week with the release of the new trailer for the film, where speculation continues.

This trend has been taken advantage of by those in charge of keeping accounts of Tecate, since they have chosen to carry out a marketing strategy where they create their own “Tecateverse“, And they mention that” In this trailer if all 3 come out “, making a play on words and images with a reference to the speculations of the fans of the film, quite well received especially by the users of their account in Facebook, but also by some of Twitter.

Good publicity @CervezaTecate good there !!! – Fabian SG (@SirDiavolo) November 17, 2021

A dream come true @CervezaTecate 🤤❤️🍻 – Roberto G. (@GimenezDagobert) November 18, 2021

Given this ingenuity by the team in charge of carrying out strategies for marketing in social networks with him Tecateverse from Tecate, users are satisfied with the publication, in addition to joining the conversation on the networks by making use of the trending hashtags.

Thanks to different platforms such as Twitter and Google Trends, different companies have the opportunity to find out about current trends and offer advertising or products that, with some creativity, we can integrate into our brand image.

Previously another brand would have used the image of Spider-man (and its trend) to offer consumers a special edition product, Pepsi, who made some designs on the cans of its respective flagship product of the brand, its cola, whose image was well received by consumers and even woke up curiosity in social networks, wondering if these designs would reach their respective countries; In addition to the fact that this strategy proved effective for consumers, these packages over time could even become collectibles for some fans.

Using trends (even if they are from different markets than ours) and integrating them into the strategies of our brands, allows us to be part of the current conversation, having an opportunity to create viral content or with which the consumer can feel identified and familiar. , especially in social networks with visual content.

