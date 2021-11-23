Sanamente.mx.- The Tec de Monterrey Campus Estado de México signed an agreement with the Autism Spectrum Disorder Clinic of the Municipal DIF System, in conjunction with the municipality of Tapachula in the state of Chiapas, so that students of the Mechatronics Engineering career develop innovative learning programs.

This year, Enrique Chong Quero, director of the Mechatronics department at the Campus Estado de México, and the graduate Diba Orozco Davila, coordinator and founder of the clinic, started with the aid program.

The ninth semester students developed software for the teaching of language, geometric figures, colors, number sequences, addition, subtraction, counting and identification of coins, sound association, visual sequences, phonemes. This tool implements keypads that facilitate the interaction of the learning program for those patients with motor difficulties. Each week, students meet with the coordinator to implement new tools and improvements.

The software covers different aspects of learning depending on each patient. “Currently 115 patients are cared for, however, not only care is for them, you attend to father and mother, siblings, you attend the school where our patients are; per child approximately we are reaching between 10 and 15 people, it is a very big impact ”, Diba Orozco indicated.

In the future, Dr. Chong will seek to extend the development of the software to everyday activities, so that patients can practice on their own and become even more independent. In addition, modules focused on education for the levels of each of the patients will continue to be built.

One in every 160 children in the world has an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD); in Mexico, the ratio is one in 115. Based on this statistic, it is estimated that at least 400 thousand girls and boys in Mexico have this condition.

RGP