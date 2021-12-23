Keanu reeves makes headlines again thanks to the launch of ‘Matrix Resurrections’, the fourth installment of Neo’s adventures that is also the best sequel to the saga so far. Unfortunately, now we have bad news about his other great franchise, as the arrival of the teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’ is accompanied by the news that its premiere has been delayed again until March 24, 2023.

Second delay

It’s not the first time ‘John Wick 4’ has changed its premiere date, since its arrival in theaters was initially scheduled for May 21, 2021, passing to May 27, 2022. That movement was due to complications derived from the coronavirus pandemic and and Reeves’ commitment to participate in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ .

Everything suggests that the coronavirus is also behind this new delay, since filming of ‘John Wick 4’ ended this past October. Time to have it ready for March they had …

Remember that Chad stahelski returns to take care of the staging of ‘John Wick 4’ and that in its cast we will also see the characters played by Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, the signings of Rina Sawayama being also confirmed, Donnie yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown.

In this way it is likely that we will end up seeing ‘The Continental’ before, the television prequel to the saga in which Colin woodell will play a young version of Winston, the character played in the movies by McShane. What’s more, Mel Gibson will have an important role in it.