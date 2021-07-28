A few months ago from Microsoft they indicated the potential of Teams and how it could even be more relevant than Windows. At the time it sounded fanciful but, during the shareholders event, he gave know the new number of Teams users and it doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore.

Microsoft Teams is used by 250 million users per month

From Microsoft they have shared the great milestone of Teams. The collaboration platform has reached the not inconsiderable figure of 250 million monthly active users. That’s more than 100 million users compared to April data, when it reached 145 million users.

Kyle Vikstrom, Director of Investor Relations at Microsoft, shared the new application usage number ahead of the annual account closure analyst event. The new metric Microsoft is using now is monthly, not daily, active users.

At the Microsoft event, workers gave more information about their flagship product. The application has almost 80 million monthly active Teams users on smartphones. They added that 124 organizations now have more than 100,000 Teams users and nearly 3,000 have more than 10,000 users.

A year ago they surprised us with 75 million active users every day And now that figure has been multiplied by three on a monthly basis. This shows how Teams is still relevant and how it is reaching more companies every day.

Without a doubt, the commitment to this collaborative app is one of Microsoft’s greatest successes in recent years or decades. He has gone from wanting to acquire Slack, now part of Salesforce, to becoming one of the market leaders with unique data. We will see what the roof of Teams is, if it surpasses Windows in relevance or not. Be that as it may, it is incredible how in record time Teams is already an essential element for many companies.