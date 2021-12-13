Mishaal rahman, the former editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, recently discovered a bug in the Microsoft Teams app for Android that had prevented some users from calling the emergency number (911 in the US or 112 in Spain). Now it seems that Microsoft already has a solution ready for such a major bug.

This error, as we have said, did not allow the user to contact the emergency telephone number in their country, leaving the call paralyzed in the background and the phone locked.

This problem only appeared if users weren’t signed in to their Teams accounts when trying to make such calls. The only temporary solution was to restart the application but, as we know, in emergency situations every second counts and can be decisive for the outcome.

The portal Android Police has reported that Microsoft has already released the update able to fix this error. Google has also confirmed its existence but he clarifies that it only occurs “under a limited series of circumstances.” It appears to be an “unwanted interaction” between the Teams app and Android. The company of “the big G” promises that will release a patch on january 4 which will fix the error for you.